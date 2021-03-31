WomanMakers: Those Who Inspire

Dear Viewer:

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 is the last day of Women’s History Month, but in our case we say Black Women’s History Month. In honor of our WomanMakers initiative and thanks to a major gift from former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns in honor of her late husband, Lloyd F. Bean, retired Xerox scientist and inventor, The HistoryMakers is working to document in a massive way the contributions of African American women to American society and the world. Our female HistoryMakers heard our call and they stepped forward to let us know who influenced them…the result is a moving tribute to “Black Womanhood.”

It features actress Sheila Frazier, music executive Vivian Scott Chew, media executive Toni Fay, President of the Fashion Institute of Technology Dr. Joyce Brown, Presiding Prelate of the 10th Episcopal Prelate of the A.M.E. Church, Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, Investment banker Barbara Bowles, R&B songstress Meli’sa Morgan, Publisher of Sister2Sister Jamie Foster Brown, WDIA radio broadcaster Bev Johnson, Former General Counsel for UPS Teri Plummer McClure, third Mayor of Washington D.C. The Honorable Sharon Pratt, The First Lady of Motown & member of The Miracles Claudette Robinson, co-founder of The Kinsey Collection Shirley Kinsey, Supermodel Pat Cleveland, culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, 96 year old psychiatrist Dr. June Jackson Christmas, Jackmont Hospitality partner Valerie Richardson Jackson, syndicated host and producer Tanya Hart, foundation executive Cleo F. Wilson, children’s book writer Glennette Tilley Turner, and chemical engineer Lilia Abron

Among the women who impacted these accomplished WomanMakers are mothers and grandmothers, the first black Congresswoman and presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm, legendary vocalist Aretha Franklin, science fiction author Octavia Estelle Butler, journalist and activist Ida B. Wells, and many more.

Join us on Wednesday, March 31st, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 6 PM MT / 5 PM PT to celebrate our fabulous WomenMakers and the women who inspired them on our YouTube Channel.

Featuring Claudette Robinson and Kym Longino

Black Women’s History Month Tributes

Claudette Robinson, First Lady of Motown, speaks about

Oprah Winfrey

Learn more: https://rb.gy/nu6bg0

Kym Longino, stunt woman, speaks about Vanessa Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, & more

Learn more:https://rb.gy/sbmnd1