WNDU-TV news director to address Gary Chamber of Commerce

Photo caption: Gary C. Wordlaw

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Luncheon on Monday, October 9, 2023, 12:00 Noon at The Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville.

The Chamber will welcome Gary C. Wordlaw, News Director at WNDU – TV & Digital NBC of South Bend, Indiana as the guest speaker.

Mr. Wordlaw will share with the audience ways in which WNDU can assist the Gary and Northwest Indiana business communities. As a veteran station executive, he has worked for many of the nation’s largest local television markets and can easily see how it can be done.

The public is invited to bring your business card for a networking meet and greet, which starts before the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person paid in advance with any major credit card or debit card. Call the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seats in advance.

Contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce to sponsor a luncheon.