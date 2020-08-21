With deadline a month away, less than half of Gary households have responded to 2020 Census

By Erick Johnson

As the September 30 deadline to submit counts nears, less than half of Gary’s households have responded to the 2020 Census.

As of Monday, August 17, Gary had a response rate of 46.3 percent, the second lowest among 15 cities in Northwest Indiana, according to the latest data by the United States Census 2020.

That rate is a slight increase from June, when Gary had a response rate of 45.1 percent. During that time Gary had the second lowest response rate among 13 cities in Northwest Indiana.

In the latest data, East Chicago has the lowest response rate with just 43.9 percent of the city’s households submitting their census counts by mail, phone or online.

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president, and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest India serves as chair of the Gary Census Count Committee. Allen-McCloud said a caravan parade this Saturday is among several events planned to boost Gary’s response rate. Allen-McCloud said she believes the city’s response rate is higher than 43.9 percent as census enumerators go door to door to households that have not submitted their counts. Allen-McCloud said the latest data does not include updated counts by enumerators.

Robert Buggs is a Gary attorney and community leader who has been working for the last three weeks as a census enumerator. Buggs said in most cases, many homes on neighborhood blocks are vacant or are no longer there. He told the Crusader that out of approximately 200 houses only four were occupied by families.

“I had this same problem about 10 years ago in 2010,” said Buggs, who worked as an enumerator during the last census.

Tim Swarens, a media specialist for the 2020 Census, said the canvassing list was provided after the U.S. Bureau of Operations in 2019 identified addresses for canvassing and questionnaires that were mailed to households. Swarens also said the Census works with local governments to identify any changes to addresses.

Swarens said the database for the response rate online is updated daily, but the portal mostly represents households that have submitted their counts on their own. Swarens said the count of households collected by census takers has not yet been released and is not included in the self-response rate

Census takers or enumerators conduct the “non-response follow-up” portion of the Census. They interview the residents of every household that has not responded via the online or paper forms to collect Census information. They use smartphones provided by the Census to record information and meet with supervisor to review procedures, report issues or concerns, and receive updated instructions.

Census takers serve as the last line of defense for getting an accurate count, which is critical for federal funding and fair political representation. In 2020, the Census Bureau projects that Census takers may be responsible for recording up to 40 percent of the count.

The Census helps to shape decisions about how federal funds are disbursed to communities for housing, healthcare, roads, schools, hospitals, emergency services and other programs. More specifically, the federal government’s distribution of more than $675 million annually to communities is determined by the number of residents counted through the Census. Thus, an accurate census count is extremely important for the best financial distribution to local government.