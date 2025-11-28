Winter storm, heavy snow, difficult driving conditions expected through weekend across much of Illinois 

Double-digit snowfall totals, reduced visibility to impact busy Thanksgiving travel period

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are warning the public that a winter storm with the potential for a foot of snow or more across much of the northern half of the state will have major impacts for the end of the Thanksgiving travel period. The public should plan accordingly for conditions to deteriorate beginning tonight, with heavy snow, reduced visibility and slick, slippery conditions with much longer travel times.

“While we are prepared and ready to devote all of our resources to the latest winter weather event, this weekend’s storm will hit when millions of people are returning home from the holiday,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “Please make a plan to keep you and your loved ones safe, including adjusting travel so you are not on the roads when conditions are at their worst.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of central and northern Illinois, starting tonight through Saturday. Up to 15 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected in northwestern Illinois, including the Quad Cities and Rockford, with as much as 12 inches in the Macomb, Peoria and Lasalle-Peru areas, creating dangerous conditions. ​

The Chicago region is expected to receive between 7 and 10 inches, with higher totals in the northern suburbs. Between 3 and 8 inches are anticipated in Quincy, Springfield, Champaign-Urbana and Effingham. A trace to a couple of inches with a rain-and-snow mix is forecasted in the Metro East and Southern Illinois. ​

“The forecasted winter weather could lead to hazardous driving conditions,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “Think about whether driving is really necessary. Depending on the amount of snow and road conditions, if your vehicle becomes disabled, troopers can help you get to a safe place, but your vehicle will have to wait. Is it worth it?”

In preparation, IDOT has been pretreating roads and loading plows with salt and other materials. Crews will be out in force later today, with clean-up efforts continuing into Sunday. ​

Statewide, IDOT has nearly 1,900 trucks and equipment available to spread salt, plow snow and respond to weather emergencies as needed across more than 45,000 lanes miles. Do not crowd the plows. Give them plenty of room to do their jobs and do not attempt to pass too closely. Conditions in front of the plow are going to be worse than behind it.

Expect slick roadways and be extra cautious. Please drive according to conditions at all times, reducing speed, increasing braking distances and allowing more space between you and other vehicles. Take it especially slow when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges, shaded areas and other locations prone to icing. Check current winter road conditions 24/7 at GettingAroundIllinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X. ​

Other tips if you have to travel:

Check the forecast before leaving and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

Fill up your gas tank or fully charge your vehicle and pack winter weather essentials, such as a cellphone charger, traction materials, warm clothes, blankets, food, bottled water, first-aid kit, washer fluid and ice scraper. ​

Give them distance. Obey the Move Over law by slowing down and changing lanes when approaching ANY stopped vehicle.

Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law and your best protection in the event of a crash.

Drop it and drive. Put down the mobile devices. This, too, is the law.

If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting it during inclement weather with reduced visibility can have fatal consequences.

