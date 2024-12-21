Winter is Upon Us and There is No Better Way Than CTA to Get to Many of the Holiday Events Across Chicagoland

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, and fireworks at Navy Pier; Weekend construction work to temporarily impact the Red and Pink Lines

Ride on CTA to get to all your holiday festivities with family and friends. Customers can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

REMINDER: Check the Latest Holiday Service Updates

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – Operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Thursday, Dec. 26 – Back to operating on a regular weekday schedule.

Full travel details are available on the CTA website at https://www.transitchicago.com/travel-information/alert-detail/?AlertId=104200