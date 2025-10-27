Winter Heating Bills Forecasted to Increase Compared to Last Year

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) recently announced that natural gas residential customers can expect an increase in their winter heating bills this season compared to previous years. Based on current market projections and assuming normal winter weather, bills for natural gas residential customers are estimated to be 16 percent higher than last winter.

Each year, NIPSCO and other Indiana energy companies provide a forecast for home heating bills during the upcoming winter months. Projections are based on market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, as well as normal weather forecasts. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

Over the course of the upcoming ﬁve-month winter heating season, which is November through March, NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using 625 therms could expect to pay approximately $665 in total over the ﬁve-month period. This compares to $575 during the previous winter and it represents about a $90 difference (16 percent) or $18.00 per month on average from November to March.

There are two primary components of natural gas bills – the cost of delivering natural gas to customers and the cost of natural gas itself. For the cost of natural gas itself – which is largely dependent upon market prices – NIPSCO does not control these costs.

The company passes them directly through to customers with no markup and does not proﬁt on that portion of the bill. Natural gas commodity costs must be reviewed and approved by the IURC.

Screenshot

To help ensure customers receive the best price for natural gas, NIPSCO will purchase gas in the market from a variety of supply sources throughout the year. Gas storage is also used to help offset market price volatility by purchasing gas throughout the summer months and putting that gas into storage for use during the winter months. Purchasing supplies over time is expected to level out the peaks and valleys of natural gas prices and provide more price stability for our customers. NIPSCO’s gas distribution system consists of two on-system storage facilities and connects to seven interstate pipelines providing access to major North American supply basins.

Managing costs to ensure the delivery of natural gas to homes and businesses without compromising safety, reliability and integrity is vital, and NIPSCO aims to improve its systems and implement technologies to create long-term efficiencies for the beneﬁt of customers.

Billing and Payment Options

Customers who are experiencing ﬁnancial difficulties are also encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance or call NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726 as soon as possible to determine what options might be available for their situation. Available programs include:

• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): LIHEAP support is available to households that are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income (SMI). Customers can learn more and ﬁnd out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or call 2-1-1. Online and paper applications are available to the public. The application deadline is 5 p.m. EST April 20, 2026.

• Customer Assistance for Residential Energy (CARE) Discount Program: In addition to the assistance available through LIHEAP, the NIPSCO CARE program is designed to provide further bill reductions to LIHEAP-approved customers. Once enrolled in LIHEAP, customers are automatically enrolled in the program, and reductions range from 15 to 32 percent, depending on the same criteria used by the state in determining the level of assistance.

• Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local Township Trustee to see what help may be available.

• Flexible Payment Plans: NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its most ﬂexible payment plans to customers that need ﬁnancial support, including three-, six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.

• Budget Plan: A free service to all NIPSCO customers to help manage their monthly energy bills by spreading out gas costs over an entire year. Learn more at NIPSCO.com/budget.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/assistance.

Customers looking to quickly ﬁnd information 24 hours a day, seven days a week can use NIPSCO’s

Chat feature located in the bottom right-hand corner of its website (NIPSCO.com) or via the mobile app. Customers may also contact the NIPSCO Customer Care Center at 1-800-4-NIPSCO Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Energy- and Money-Saving Programs

Usage makes up the largest portion of the average energy bill. Because of this, NIPSCO offers energy-efficiency programs to help manage usage and, in turn, bills. A full list of programs, rebates, and tips available to NIPSCO customers can be found at NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy.