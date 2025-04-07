Winning Fastplay Weekend: Two online Illinois Lottery players take home top prizes

Players win with Twenty 20s and Magnificent Multiplier games

Two Illinois Lottery players took home top FastPlay prizes over the weekend playing online.

The first player won a jackpot prize of just over $597,000 with FastPlay Twenty 20s. The second player won a top prize of $250,000 with FastPlay Magnificent Multiplier. Both prizes were won on Saturday, April 5.

Already this year, over 5.6 million winning tickets have been sold for all of Illinois Lottery’s FastPlay games, netting players over $113 million in prizes.



Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot FastPlay game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.



Magnificent Multiplier is a $20 set FastPlay game with a $250,000 top prize.



You could be next! FastPlay is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently over 25 FastPlay games offered at various price points and play styles.

Tickets for FastPlay games can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

As game jackpots continue to grow, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to set a limit on the amount of money that they spend. Don’t spend more than you can afford to lose. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.





###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.