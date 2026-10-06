Winning $1 million Lotto ticket sold at Chicago beverage store

October is off to a lucky start for one Illinois Lottery player, who kicked off the month with a $1 million dollar win after matching all six numbers in the Saturday, October 3rd, Lotto Million 1 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Armanetti Town Beverage Mart, located at 10000 S. Western Ave. in Chicago. The winning numbers were 15-19-26-29-39-49.

Chirag Patel, owner of Armanetti Town Beverage Mart, said he was surprised to learn his store had sold the winning ticket.

“My manager called me this morning—I was shocked,” said Patel. I’ve been the owner for 11 years. We’ve sold many winning lottery tickets, but this is the biggest one. I just hope it’s one of our regulars.”

For selling the winning ticket, Armanetti Town Beverage Mart will receive a $10,000 selling bonus, equal to 1% of the total prize amount.

“Our employees are the heartbeat of our business, and I can’t wait to treat them with this bonus,” said Patel. “And bring on the customers; now we’re the lucky store of the neighborhood.”

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have claimed nearly 4.6 million winning Lotto tickets, with total prizes exceeding $50.7 million.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com .

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About the Illinois Lottery