Wine Bar Hosts Paint and Sip this Labor Day Weekend

Owners Greg and Moni­ca Tatum want you to spend part of your Labor Day week­end at their trendy wine bar, Dialogue, 601 S. Lake St. in Gary’s Miller Beach commu­nity. The couple has planned a Paint & Sip, with a Motown theme for Saturday, Septem­ber 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“It’s been a tough few months with the pandemic, so we wanted to do something special for our customers to close out summer,” said Mon­ica Blakemore-Tatum.

Since opening in December, Dialogue has been known for hosting fun, unique events from Battle of the Sexes game nights to Poetry and Open Mic.

The cost for the Paint and Sip is $30 per person and includes art materials and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Meanwhile, the sounds of Motown will blare in the background.

“We want the mood to be grown and sophisticated, yet fun,” said Greg Tatum. “Guests can sing along with their favorite Motown classics while creating masterpieces.”

Food, wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Space is limited, masks are re­quired and social distancing will be enforced.

When the Paint & Sip con­cludes, the venue will remain open until 1:00 a.m. for the general public to enjoy.