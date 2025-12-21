Windy City Miracle: Chicago Bears Stun Packers in Overtime, 22–16

CHICAGO — In one of the most dramatic finishes of the 2025 NFL season, the Chicago Bears erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 22–16 in overtime on Saturday night, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field.
The victory marked one of the Bears’ most significant wins of the season, strengthening their position in the NFC North while delivering a statement performance against their longtime rivals. Chicago relied on resilience, timely execution, and clutch plays in all three phases to secure the comeback.
The Packers controlled much of the first half, taking a 6–0 lead into halftime after capitalizing on Bears offensive struggles. Chicago’s defense kept the game within reach, limiting explosive plays and forcing Green Bay to settle for field goals.
Momentum briefly swung further in the Packers’ favor during the third quarter when backup quarterback Malik Willis, filling in for Jordan Love after Love exited with a concussion, connected with Romeo Doubs on a touchdown pass to extend the lead. The Bears responded with a field goal by Cairo Santos, but still trailed entering the final quarter.
Down 16–6 late in the game, Chicago mounted a rally that changed the complexion of the night. Santos drilled consecutive field goals, including a 43-yarder with under two minutes remaining. Following a successful onside kick recovery, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led a decisive drive.
Facing fourth-and-4 near the goal line with less than 30 seconds left, Williams found Jahdae Walker in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown, tying the game at 16–16 and forcing overtime.
In the extra period, the Bears defense delivered again, forcing a turnover on downs. Moments later, Williams connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a 46-yard touchdown pass to end the game, sending Soldier Field into celebration.
Williams finished with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Moore led all receivers with 97 yards. Santos accounted for nine points and played a critical role in the comeback.
The Bears improved to 11–4 on the season with the win, tightening their grip on the NFC North and moving closer to clinching a playoff berth. For Chicago, the victory was not only a triumph over a rival, but a defining moment in a season built on belief and resilience.