Windy City Drops Home Contest to Texas

The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped their contest against the Texas Legends 95-98 on Friday night. Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, on assignment with Windy City, co-led all scorers with 21 points, while also collecting nine rebounds and five blocks.

Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips, on assignment in Hoffman Estates for the first time this season, notched a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Buzelis and Phillips began the matchup with seven and six points respectively, but 10 points from the Legends bench earned Texas a four-point advantage after the first. Texas led by as many as 14 in the second quarter, but three blocked shots by Buzelis and six points from guard Alex Schumacher kept Windy City in the matchup at the half. Buzelis and Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell each tallied 10 points in the second half, but Legends guard Jordan Henderson secured the win for Texas with 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Legends guard Jarod Lucas co-led all scorers with 21 points and five made threes. Henderson contributed 18 points, and Legends center Jamarion Sharp gathered nine boards and recorded 13 points.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 1-3 in the regular season, while Texas earns its first win to go 1-2.

The Bulls face the Legends again tomorrow at home. Tipoff is slated for 7pm and the game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and NBAGLeague.com.