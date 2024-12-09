Windy City Cruises to Win Over Iowa

Adama Sanogo Highlights

The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, cruised to a 104-91 win over the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo notched a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the year. Sanogo knocked down 10 of his 12 shot attempts.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward tallied 15 points and eight assists. Steward has now recorded five or more assists for the 10th time this season. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. added 13 points and five rebounds to Windy City’s winning effort.

Iowa began the game hot, leading by 10 midway through the first quarter. Windy City turned on the jets, though, snatching an eight-point advantage heading into the second frame. The Bulls expanded their lead before halftime, shooting 50% from three-point range in the second quarter to go up by 14. Windy City was stout defensively in the third period, allowing just 19 Wolves points. The Bulls closed things out in the fourth as rookie guard Alex Schumacher recorded six points.

Windy City shot 40.7% from beyond the arc, its third-best mark of the season. The Bulls outrebounded Iowa by six, while also dishing out five more assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-way center Jesse Edwards led the Wolves with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa shot just 37.4% from the floor and 28.1% from three.

Windy City improves to 4-8 with the victory, while Iowa falls to 9-2.

Windy City stays home to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, December 13. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network and NBAGLeague.com.