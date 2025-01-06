Windy City Clinches Win over Texas

The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, won a tight 89-88 matchup against the Texas Legends on Saturday night. Rookie guard Alex Schumacher led Windy City with 16 points, knocking down three three-pointers.

Windy City guard Jordan Hall added 15 points and eight assists, with more than half his scoring output coming in the fourth quarter. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo notched his ninth double-double of the season, ending with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

In a defensive affair, both teams combined for just 41 points in the first frame, with Texas leaving the frame up by one. Windy City took the second period and entered halftime up 47-46. Schumacher showed up in the third quarter as the Bulls increased their advantage. He accounted for seven of Windy City’s 19 points. A back-and-forth battle then ensued in the fourth. Ultimately, Hall’s eight final frame points, and a dominant block by Sanogo with under a minute to play, pushed Windy City over the line for the victory.

Windy City held Texas to just 39.1% from the field and outscored the Legends by 16 in the paint. Texas forward Tyson Walker led all scorers with 22 points. Legends guard Jarod Lucas connected on five three-pointers and ended with 19 points. Center Jamarion Sharp recorded 14 rebounds for Texas, a game-high.

Windy City claims its first win of 2025 and improves to 2-3 in the regular season, while Texas falls to 2-4.

The Bulls are back in action at home for a Monday matinee on January 6. Tip-off is slated for 1:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN and NBAGLeague.com.