Windy City Bulls Partner with Bear Family Restaurants for Inaugural Community Assists Program

Proceeds from the program will directly benefit the Northwest Special Recreation Association



The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have introduced the Community Assists Program, presented by Bear Family Restaurants. For each Windy City player assist during the team’s 24 home games this season, Bear Family Restaurants has pledged to donate $10 to benefit the Northwest Special Recreation Association (NWSRA).



“Bear Family is extraordinary, knowing their values and how much they give back to the community makes us proud to be partnering with them,” Tracey Crawford, Executive Director of NWSRA, said. “The donations raised through this program will truly make a difference to the individuals we serve.”



NWSRA provides recreational opportunities to children and adults with disabilities. Celebrating 50 years, NWSRA offers over 2,000 programs that generate more than 14,000 registrations per year. The association serves 17 northwest suburban communities and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows.



“When we learned about [NWSRA’s] services and programs and how many of our communities we share, we knew we wanted to work with them,” Nicole Bear, Vice President of Bear Family Restaurants, said. “They have shown up for us in so many different ways.”



“We are proud to work with our long-standing partner David Bear and Bear Family Restaurants to introduce the Community Assists Program this season,” Windy City Bulls President Brad Seymour said. “Our shared vision of identifying opportunities to support local organizations like NWSRA and to further enhance the quality of life in our community allowed this idea to materialize, and we are excited to see it come to fruition.”



The Community Assists Program will be featured on Windy City’s social channels and as a part of the in-game fan experience during the team’s home games. At the end of the

season, Windy City will host an on-court check presentation presented by Bear Family Restaurants to highlight the total amount raised for NWSRA.



The Community Assists Program tips off at 7pm this Saturday, November 16, at Windy City’s Home Opener against the Motor City Cruise.