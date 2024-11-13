Windy City Bulls Lose to Motor City Cruise on the Road

The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost to the Motor City Cruise 107-127 on Tuesday night. Leading all scorers was Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell with 27 points. Liddell also recorded nine rebounds and four blocks.

Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Windy City, and Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward contributed 15 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Windy City led after one quarter of play, but did not have an answer for the Cruise’s 42 points and 73.7% shooting in the second quarter. Off the fast break, the Cruise dominated the game with 28 points compared to Windy City’s 12 points.

Detroit Pistons two-way forward Cole Swider led Motor City’s effort with 26 points and six rebounds. Joining Swider with 20+ points were forward Lamar Stevens and Detroit Pistons two-way guard Alondes Williams with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Cruise rookie forward Cameron Martin earned a double-double with 20 rebounds and 13 points.

With the loss, the Windy City Bulls fall to 1-2 in the Tip-Off Tournament, while the Motor City Cruise begin their season 1-0. Next up, the Bulls return to Hoffman Estates to take on Motor City in their home opener on Saturday, November 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and Chicago Sports Network Plus.