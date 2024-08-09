 Wind Creek Chicago Southland Career Fest Draws 3,000+ Attendees

Wind Creek Hospitality recently announced the resounding success of Wind Creek Chicago Southland’s Career Fest, held on Aug. 7, 2024, at Prairie State College. The dynamic employment initiative and community engagement event attracted over 3,000 enthusiastic job seekers hoping to fill more than 1,000 full-time positions in preparation for the grand opening of Wind Creek Chicago Southland.

Career Fest was a cornerstone event for Wind Creek’s community outreach efforts, offering a wide range of opportunities across various roles including security, valet, bartending, food service, environmental services, gaming attendants and IT technicians. The event highlighted Wind Creek’s pledge to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, with an emphasis on flexible scheduling and a supportive work environment.

“We are incredibly grateful for the remarkable turnout and the profound impact Career Fest has made,” said Roger Kuehn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wind Creek Chicago Southland. “This event underscores Wind Creek’s unwavering commitment to investing in the communities where our team members live and work. The impressive attendance and successful hiring results not only reflect our dedication to the Chicago Southland area but also mark a significant milestone in our mission to enrich and strengthen the local workforce.”

Career Fest also featured career counseling, interactive games, snacks, music, and opportunities to meet with Wind Creek’s executive team, creating an engaging and family-friendly atmosphere that resonated with attendees.

Wind Creek Hospitality remains committed to community building and employee satisfaction. All team members participate in a quarterly bonus program based on customer satisfaction. A minority-owned business, Wind Creek continues to focus on fostering inclusive and supportive workplaces.

For more information about Wind Creek Chicago Southland and future events, please visit Wind Creek Chicago Southland.

