Wilson Supports Decision of 100 churches to open Sunday and Hold Service in Defiance of Governor’s Stay At Home Order

The Church is Essential to Saving Souls, Everyone Cannot Access Online Services It’s Time to Reopen

WHO: Humanitarian & Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, and Pastors

WHAT: Dr. Wilson supports the decision of Pastors to hold service this Sunday, May 17, 2020 , for their congregations. In these extraordinary times where people are losing their jobs, and mental illness is on the rise, people look to the church for hope. I stand with these Pastors who have agreed to practice social distancing, provide face masks for their members and hand sanitizer.

WHEN: Thursday , May 14, 2020 , 11:00am

WHERE: James R. Thompson Center, State of Illinois Building (Outside), 100 W. Randolph, Chicago, Illinois

WHY: “Governor Pritzker amended his Executive Order to include “free exercise of religion” as an essential activity, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, the amendment does not go far enough,” said Dr. Wilson

The church is the foundation of our soul, people need hope in these challenging times and the church offers that hope. If big box stores and grocery stores have the right to welcome more than 10 customers, so do churches as they are “essential” for our spiritual well being,” says Dr. Wilson.

“Clearly, safety is a priority and as such churches will follow the social distancing requirements, and require attendees to wear masks and provide hand sanitizer,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson stated: As calls to substance abuse and domestic violence hotlines increase, it is important for the church to provide comfort and care for those who are suffering. In the Book of Hebrews 10:25 we find the following:

“And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.”

“The church is a significant part of the solution for COVID-19. Edmund Burke said it best: ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ “I will not stand by while the state limits the number of people who can fellowship in church,” Dr. Wilson said.

“I support the courageous Pastors who have decided that it is time for the church to open its doors to the community,” Dr. Wilson said.