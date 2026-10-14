Wilson calls for federal probe of CPS 

Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate possible civil rights violations and educational disparities affecting Black and Latino students attending severely under-enrolled Chicago Public Schools high schools.

In a letter addressed to the U.S. attorney general, Wilson raised concerns about declining enrollment, poor academic performance and chronic absenteeism at several CPS high schools. He argued that students attending schools with extremely low enrollment may not receive educational opportunities comparable to those available at larger schools.

“This is not simply a question of how many students are sitting in a school building. This is a civil rights issue,” Wilson said. “When children in predominantly Black and Latino communities are attending severely under-enrolled schools and do not have access to the same educational opportunities as students elsewhere, we have a responsibility to act.”

According to recent reporting based on CPS data cited in the release, 13 Chicago high schools operated at less than 20 percent of capacity during the previous school year. Among them were Frederick Douglass Academy High School, which reportedly enrolled fewer than 30 students, Austin College and Career Academy High School, and John Marshall High School.

Wilson contended that low enrollment has contributed to limited academic offerings, fewer extracurricular activities and other disadvantages for students. He also criticized Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Teachers Union leadership and the Chicago Board of Education for what he described as inadequate efforts to address those conditions.

“We cannot continue to allow another generation of Black and Latino children to move through a system that is failing to provide them the education they deserve,” Wilson said. “Every child in Chicago deserves a real opportunity to learn, succeed and build a better life, regardless of their ZIP code or the neighborhood where they were born.”

Wilson is asking federal authorities to determine whether CPS policies and decisions concerning severely under-enrolled schools have resulted in unlawful discrimination or violations of students’ civil rights.

The request does not establish that discrimination occurred. Any such finding would require an investigation and supporting evidence.