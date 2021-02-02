William Dorsey, M.D. joins Illinois Health and Hospital Association Board

Dr. William Dorsey has been elected to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s (IHA) 2021 Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees is the policymaking body for the Association, which represents more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems across Illinois. Dr. Dorsey’s three-year term started January 1, 2021.

As Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Park Hospital and Chairman of the Jackson Park Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, Dr. Dorsey has served the hospital since August 1981, when he joined the medical staff as an Ophthalmologist.

Always concerned with quality and enhancing patient care, early on, Dr. Dorsey involved himself with the Nursing and Patient Care Committee and was elected President of the medical staff from April 1998 – 2000. Dr. Dorsey became Chairman of the Jackson Park Hospital Foundation Board of Directors June 30, 2000, and CEO of the hospital November 18, 2011.

His achievements have been impressive from the planning and construction of a new “Lead-Gold” medical office building (opened spring of 2009) which included: Family Medicine, Pediatric Care, Geriatrics and HIV/Aids services. An outpatient Senior Health Center was added in June 2010.

He has spearheaded many equipment and facility upgrades throughout the hospital and has more recently been involved with increasing Jackson Park’s affiliations with neighboring healthcare facilities.

To meet the growing demands of the hospital’s senior population, a new acute care for the Elderly Inpatient Unit was added in 2018.

“Jackson Park Hospital, a 256-bed comprehensive safety net community hospital, has served the south side of Chicago since 1920. 1 stand by the hospital’s mission to provide compassionate and quality healthcare to meet the needs of the patients and communities served within this inner-city area and I am also committed to improving healthcare disparities on the south side and throughout Chicago,” states Dr. Dorsey.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to become a Trustee of a well-regarded organization such as The Illinois Health and Hospital Association.”

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Springfield, and Washington, D.C., advocates for Illinois’ more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems as they serve their patients and communities.

IHA members provide a broad range of services-not just within their walls, but across the continuum of healthcare and in their communities. Reflecting the diversity of the state,

IHA members consist of nonprofit, investor-owned and public hospitals in the following categories: community, safety net, rural, critical access, specialty, and teaching hospitals, including academic medical centers.

For more information, see www.team-iha.org. Like IHA on Facebook. Follow IHA on Twitter.