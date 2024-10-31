William “Bill” Beavers, former Alderman and Cook County Commissioner, dies at 89

On October 26, 2024, Chicago lost a dedicated public servant and powerful advocate for Black communities with the passing of former Alderman and Cook County Commissioner William “Bill” Beavers. A prominent figure in the city’s political landscape, Beavers died at the age of 89 from natural causes, surrounded by family. Known as “the most powerful Black Alderman in Chicago” during his tenure, Beavers left a legacy of resilience, dedication, and unapologetic advocacy for African American business and political empowerment.

Beavers was born and raised in Chicago’s Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood, one of six children in a working-class family. His mother, a dedicated homemaker, was renowned in the community for her culinary skills, particularly at church functions, while his father labored in the steel mills and a wrecking company until a tragic accident took his life. These humble beginnings instilled in Beavers a relentless work ethic and determination to uplift his community.

After completing his education in Chicago Public Schools and attending Harold Washington College, Beavers served 21 years as a Chicago Police Officer before entering politics. In 1983, he won his first election as the alderman of the 7th Ward, a role he held until 2006. During this time, he gained a reputation for his blunt, no-nonsense style, famously described by those close to him as a man who “meant what he said and said what he meant.”

His daughter, former 7th Ward Alderwoman Darcel Beavers, shared fond memories of her father in a recent interview with Sharon Fountain, Managing Editor of the Crusader. “I was a daddy’s girl,” she said. “My father taught me everything I know about politics and life. He taught me to stand up for myself, to be strong, and to make people respect me.” Darcel, who initially considered careers in nursing and cosmetology, was ultimately drawn into politics, working alongside her father and learning firsthand the importance of public service and community advocacy.

As alderman, Beavers was instrumental in pushing for opportunities for Black businesspeople within city contracts and initiatives. He was a fierce advocate for economic equality, paving the way for African American entrepreneurs to secure city contracts, especially in high-profile venues like O’Hare and Midway airports. “Bill Beavers will go down in history as one of the most progressive African American aldermen in the Chicago City Council,” said Sean Howard, a Chicago-area publicist who considered Beavers a friend and mentor. “He was unapologetically Black and made sure that the city supported Black business owners.”

Cook County Democratic Committeeman and Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan remarked on the profound impact of Beavers’ work. “Commissioner Beavers’ passing represents a significant loss for the African American business community. He was relentless in advocating for more Black business engagement in every facet of city government,” said Jordan, reflecting on Beavers’ legacy.

In 2006, Beavers furthered his commitment to public service by stepping down as alderman to serve as Cook County Commissioner for the 4th District. He was a key ally of then-Cook County Board President Todd Stroger, playing a pivotal role in his election. His work at the county level extended his influence beyond Chicago’s South Side to communities across Cook County’s southern suburbs, where he continued to prioritize Black economic empowerment.

One of Beavers’ most significant achievements was his role in increasing African American representation in the judiciary. Alongside powerful figures like former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones and the late Shaw brothers, Robert and William Shaw, he advocated for sub-circuit judicial districts in the early 1990s. This initiative allowed more Black lawyers to run for judicial positions in areas where African Americans were previously underrepresented, ultimately leading to an increase in Black judges across Cook County.

Darcel Beavers reflected on her father’s commitment to helping others in their careers. She recounted how he instilled a high standard of work ethic, even holding her accountable when she was late for work. “He sat at my desk and reminded me that work starts at nine,” she laughed. “He expected the best from everyone around him, including his family.”

A close friend and breakfast companion of Beavers, Sean Howard, described their daily breakfast gatherings as “classics,” where Beavers, Robert Shaw, and others shared wisdom and humor while discussing issues facing their communities. “Commissioner Beavers always reminded us of the importance of keeping your word, standing firm in your beliefs, and understanding that government belongs to the people,” Howard said. “While he was one of the most powerful figures in Chicago, he was also one of the most committed to uplifting the African American community.”

Beavers’ leadership style was influenced by old-school political values, which emphasized deep community engagement and accountability. Darcel noted that her father knew almost everyone in his ward personally. “He knew every block, every home. If someone had a problem, he’d be out there addressing it,” she said. This grassroots approach, shared by other political icons like the Shaw brothers, was essential to his effectiveness and respect within the community.

To those who felt politicians weren’t doing enough for the community, Darcel explained that her father would challenge them to define their needs and to actively seek out solutions. “Sometimes people would criticize without understanding what the alderman’s office could do,” she said. “He believed in direct action and education, helping people understand what each level of government was responsible for and ensuring they voted for judges and representatives who understood their lives.”

William Beavers is survived by his two loving daughters, Darcel Beavers and Denice Ewing, his son David Beavers, a retired investigator for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, his grandson DeJuan Brown, and his great-granddaughter Dylan Brown. His family remembers him not only as a public servant but as a dedicated father and grandfather who taught them the importance of education, self-respect, and community commitment.

Services to honor the life and legacy of Alderman and Commissioner William M. Beavers will be held next week. A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leaks & Sons Funeral Home, located at 7838 South Cottage Grove. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Sweet Holy Spirit Church, 8621 South Chicago Avenue. The schedule includes a prepast at 9:00 a.m., a wake from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the funeral service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association in memory of Alderman and Commissioner William M. Beavers.

In the words of his daughter Darcel, “If you couldn’t help your family, who could you help?” His work and dedication to his family and community will remain an enduring testament to his life’s mission.