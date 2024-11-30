WICKED…PART 1

Yes, you read correctly, Part 1. For those who may not have known or noticed the film WICKED is in two parts. Part one takes us up to the intermission in the play. Part two, which won’t be released until November 21, 2025, picks up at the top of the play’s second act.

If you have ever seen the original film The Wizard of OZ, or the stage play and/or film The Wiz, we never really know how the witches became to be the Wicked Witches or the good Witch Glenda.

The popular play WICKED gave us insight to who they were before they became “good and evil.”

The film begins with the birth of Elphaba and why she was born green and ends when she becomes the Wicked Witch.

The film is a colorful smorgasbord of amazing make-up, costumes, songs and dance.

Elphaba and Galinda meet at Shiz University in the Land of OZ and end up reluctant roommates. Headmistress Madame Morrible sees the untapped power that Elphaba has and wants to harness it to be used for the plans of the mighty Wizard of Oz. After a while Galinda and Elphaba become friends, however, will jealousy or a boy come between them? Will they form different allegiances? Will Elphaba go along with the Wizard’s plans?

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), and the caliber of stars is what really brings this film to life. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, was truly the right choice for the role. She empowers the different aspects of Elphaba, her strength, intelligence, protectiveness of her sister, and her loneliness. Her voice is powerful yet soft. I heard her say in an interview that she was filmed singing live while flying through the air. I can’t imagine how she did it and her voice remained strong and forceful.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande is Glinda to her heart. From the moment she is on screen she is the hair tossing, self-absorbed, very pink wearing, attention receiving, slow comprehending Ga-linda. She is fantastic and her voice range is glass breaking.

Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh is Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as the Prince Fiyero, Marissa Bode is Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, icon Jeff Goldblum gives a new feel to the legendary role of the Wizard of Oz.

There are also a few surprises in the film that will put a smile on faces.

I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed that the film ended where it did, and I have to wait a year to see the conclusion. I also must admit that it took everything I did not have to sing along with the film.

I do think it is a good holiday film and worth seeing on the big screen.

I give WICKED 4 winks of the EYE

Until next time keep your EYE to the sky!