Why your sleep will thank you for taking a GLP-1

By Anna Kohler, health enews, Advocate Health Care

As time goes on, the list of what GLP-1 agonists can treat grows longer. From treating type 2 diabetes to obesity, now people are turning to the popular medications for obstructive sleep apnea treatment.

What’s the connection?

Obesity is one of many factors that increases your likelihood of developing obstructive sleep apnea. In fact, a 10% weight gain makes you 6 times more likely to develop the common sleep disorder. When you are overweight, your lung capacity decreases which causes your airway to narrow and become partially or fully blocked.

“This blockage causes disruptions to your sleep, including frequent pauses in your breathing throughout the night if you have obstructive sleep apnea,” explains Dr. Yelena Tumashova, a sleep medicine physician at Advocate Health Care. “This makes getting high quality, restful sleep difficult.”

Do GLP-1 agonists treat obstructive sleep apnea?

GLP-1 agonists are known to successfully help people lose weight and therefore expand their airways which can improve obstructive sleep apnea symptoms.

“No matter how you lose the weight, your obstructive sleep apnea will benefit,” Dr. Tumashova says. “Plus, a lot of the natural methods of losing weight, such as eating a healthy diet and being physically active, also improve your overall quality of sleep.”

Besides losing weight, other ways to treat sleep apnea include:

Using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine or oral appliance

Receiving a surgical implant, such as Inspire

Quitting smoking

Reducing alcohol intake

Avoiding sleeping pills

Sleeping on your side instead of on your back

These alternatives are also more pocket-friendly as many insurance carriers do not cover the costs associated with GLP-1 medications or only do so for a limited amount of time.

What happens if obstructive sleep apnea goes untreated?

Overtime, obstructive sleep apnea can damage your heart. That’s why it’s important to identify why your airway is blocked and take steps to expand your lung capacity.

It’s important to check in with your health care provider before stopping CPAP or other sleep apnea treatments since weight loss doesn’t always cure the sleep disorder.

To learn more about what may be causing your obstructive sleep apnea, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider or a sleep medicine specialist.

Take a free online quiz to learn your healthy weight range.

Anna Kohler, health enews contributor, is an external communications specialist at Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care. She received her Bachelor of Science in public relations from Illinois State University and has worked in health care public relations for over five years. In her free time, she enjoys working out, finding the nearest coffee shop, exploring new places with her friends and family, and keeping up with the latest trends.

This story was originally published by Advocate Health Care.