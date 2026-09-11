Why the DuSable Museum should pursue Lonnie Bunch III as its new leader

By Erick Johnson

There may be a major job opening soon for president and CEO at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. One potential candidate the Board of Trustees should pursue and interview is Lonnie Bunch III, the nation’s first Black Secretary of Smithsonian who announced his retirement this week.

With his impressive track record and reputation, Bunch is the perfect candidate who can turn around the struggling DuSable Museum. Sources told the Crusader several Museum Board members have quit and there’s growing talk of removing President and CEO Perri Irmer, who’s led the museum for 10 years with little to no growth. With little experience in the museum industry, Irmer faces an uphill battle in turning the struggling Black institution around after years of operating losses. But there’s concern about who should replace Irmer once she’s gone.

Bunch is one person the DuSable should strongly consider for the job. His announcement to retire came as President Donald Trump continues to exert pressure to reshape the Smithsonian museums with his vision and values, which civil rights leaders view as racist.

Bunch will leave the post at the end of year. His career remains uncertain, but with a big name, impressive resume, successful track record, polished reputation, donor contacts and deep ties to Chicago, Bunch could not only restore the DuSable Museum but grow the institution in ways Chicago has never seen.

As the nation’s oldest Black museum, the DuSable Museum’s future remains uncertain. A recent Chicago Tribune editorial blasted the museum for its low fundraising revenues and lack of vision to compete with the flourishing Obama Presidential Center located less than two miles away in Jackson Park.

For nearly a year, the Crusader has reported and documented the financial problems impacting the DuSable Museum, which is not accredited and has refused to release internal financial audits and annual reports.

Activists have called on the museum to undergo an independent forensic audit. Paul Dejoie, whose security firm Atlas BPS settled a lawsuit with the DuSable Museum this summer, said in a Crusader article the institution needs new leadership.

On September 15, the DuSable Museum will begin mediation talks with Dr. Kim Dulaney, who in 2025, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the museum. She is among several people who accused the museum of misusing funds and retaliating against her after she reported it to governmental agencies, including the Chicago Park District, which owns the building and land the DuSable sits on.

In her lawsuit, Dulaney demands to be reinstated as a DuSable Museum employee. Legal analysts say that demand may play an important role in the mediation talks about Irmer’s future as president of the museum. Many of the Board members are Irmer’s friends and some are reluctant to remove her as the museum’s president and CEO.

Unlike Bunch, Irmer had no museum experience when she was hired to lead the DuSable Museum in 2015. Many officials in the museum industry did not know her. She was a former executive with the Chicago White Sox before she was terminated and hired to lead the DuSable Museum. In 2018, seven Board members abruptly left, including Chance the Rapper. Sources told the Crusader the Board members requested to see the museum’s financial records but were denied.

As the Crusader reported last year, while major Black museums across the country flourished with big donations and rising attendance, the DuSable Museum under Irmer’s leadership continued to struggled year after year with declining attendance and six-figure operating losses on its IRS 990 forms. (As the museum remained under media scrutiny, the museum reported earning $793,728 in income after generating $5.1 million in revenue and $4.3 million in expenses. Activists have called for a forensic audit.)

During a court hearing earlier this year, an attorney for the DuSable Museum told a judge the institution is losing donations. This summer, several museum employees were laid off as financial problems worsened, sources told the Crusader.

In 2021, Irmer changed the museum’s name, hoping the rebranding would generate more revenue and grants like the Holocaust Museum and Education Center in north suburban Skokie. Despite the name change, the DuSable Museum continues to struggle financially.

The museum is not accredited with the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the gold standard in the industry. This summer, the National Puerto Rican Museum of Mexican Art and Culture was accredited with AAM after 25 years of operation. Amid its financial problems and struggles, the DuSable Museum turned 65 this year.

The DuSable Museum was founded in 1961 by educator, artist and pioneer Dr. Margaret Burroughs, whose legacy and impact helped established Black museums across the country, including the prominent Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit and the Association of African American Museums.

Sources told the Crusader Irmer lacks the passion and vision to appreciate and showcase African history, culture and the legacy of Dr. Burroughs. After a decade of challenges and little growth, a former archivist told the Crusader the DuSable is in desperate need of an overhaul that would breathe new energy and exhibits into the struggling institution.

Bunch, who has ties to Chicago after serving as president of the Chicago Historical Society, credited Burroughs as an inspiration to him and his career. When Dr. Burroughs died in 2010, Bunch said, “She is part of the generation of people who basically realized that African American culture – its art, its history needed, not only to be preserved through people’s stories in passing on of tradition, but they needed to be preserved in institutions.”

As secretary of the Smithsonian since 2019, Bunch oversees 21 museums and the National Zoo. He founded the successful National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

Bunch has at least three decades of museum experience in some of the nation’s top institutions. He gained attention as he served 14 years as the founding director of the NMAAHC in Washington, D.C., known to many simply as the Black Museum, which remains a popular destination for Black family reunions and church outings.

Ten years after it opened, NMAAHC is the world’s largest museum that showcases African American history and culture with over 45,000 artifacts in a 350,000 square foot building that houses five floors of exhibits. It’s one of the most visited among the Smithsonian institutions, with over 13 million people viewing its exhibits since it opened, according to Smithsonian data.

When Bunch first started at the NMAAHC, he had no budget, no building, no confirmed building site, no staff—and no collections. In fact, the museum did not own one single object. He developed the museum’s vision and mission, raised more than $500 million in public and private funding, oversaw building design and construction, managed staffing and publicity, and built key partnerships across the nation—all while collecting thousands of artifacts documenting several centuries of African American life, art, history, and culture.

In 2023, Bunch received an honorary doctorate degree in Humane Letters from Yale University.

Bunch is also respected leader whose reputation is respected by museum patrons, donors, politicians and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who said this week as chancellor of the Smithsonian, “The Regents, and the Smithsonian, have benefited greatly from [Secretary Bunch’s] wisdom, vision and leadership. We look forward to working with him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for his successor.

Sources told the Crusader the DuSable Museum would be an ideal choice for Bunch because it’s not a federal institution that’s not under government oversight. With his ties to Chicago, museum experience, reputation and resources, sources say the DuSable Museum would be a project that Bunch would take pride in restoring Dr. Burroughs’ legacy.

Bunch loves Chicago, a city whose rich Black history he can appreciate and showcase on a level like that of the NMAAHC. He visited Chicago this week to participate in the new exhibition “If Emmett Till Lived.”

Bunch is also personable, approachable. He has a great reputation and relationship with Chicago, its leaders and its institutions. He loved Dr. Burroughs and will not only defend her legacy, but respect it and advance it.

In a press release, Bunch wrote, “It is time for my next chapter, a chapter that will allow me to continue to protect the integrity of the Smithsonian and to champion the importance of a history that illuminates and celebrates the complex story of our nation.”