Why Storytelling is the Key to Healthy Mental Health

Some may never realize the pressure they’ve built inside until it’s too late. That’s how I found a connection between storytelling and maintaining my mental stability. I started writing. Writing gave me an outlet to desensitize some things that were hurting me mentally.

Creating my own stories and sharing them with others became therapeutic for me. Hearing others share their stories and realizing we all are different but share stories made me optimistic. After sharing some of my stories with friends and family members, I realized how much I could help others.

It wasn’t easy at first for me to open up about personal things. Then, once I started to tell my stories, I felt relieved of the burdens I carried for years. Family and friends told me how proud they were of me and how much I would help others tell their stories. At first, I wasn’t sure if I could do it because it wouldn’t be easy to handle. Sharing personal information to develop a story isn’t an easy thing to accomplish.

It’s not easy asking someone who you don’t know if they’re willing to express themselves about what’s going on in their minds. Creating cinematography alone made me want to tell more of my stories to build a connection with anyone unsure about opening up to me. I figured once they see that I’m willing to express myself openly, then it’s possible for them too.

Storytelling to me is beautiful when it’s told from the heart, even if it’s exciting or not. Rather than basing it on fiction or nonfiction, stories can touch someone in ways we can’t imagine.

Story writing gives me the evocative feeling of being the creative artist I’ve always wanted to become. Connecting my mental health as a storyteller is just another positive way to understand what I can accomplish or be. I’ve written fiction and nonfiction stories to communicate with readers on different levels.