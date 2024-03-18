Why skin care has become so popular with tweens

Serums. Creams. Lotions. SPF. For many tweens today, these products are part of their daily routine. Skin care has become extremely popular among the preteen population, a craze many parents are attributing to videos on social media. But are all of these items really necessary for a 10-year-old? Could they be dangerous to young skin?

If your child has taken an interest in skin care, don’t panic. That’s the word from Dr. Emma Olivera, a pediatrician with Advocate Health Care.

“As long as your child is using age-appropriate skin care, there is nothing to be concerned about,” she says. “Unfortunately, some of the products preteens see on social media may be developed for a different skin type. Skin care products are not ‘one-size fits all.’ That’s where the interest could become a problem. It’s important to make sure they aren’t using products with a lot of active ingredients that may lead to irritation.”

Active ingredients such as fragrance and retinols can be too harsh on young skin. It is recommended for this age group to avoid harsh chemicals, such as exfoliating acids, as it also can make the skin sensitive and dry.

So what is the appeal of skin care in the younger generation?

“Skin care routines are traditionally an adult practice, so preteens may feel it is a cool, ‘grown up’ thing to do. Some children may see older siblings or parents taking care of their skin and want to join in.”

Dr. Olivera says any products children are using on their skin should be hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores.

“When it comes to preteens and skin care, stick to the basics. A lip moisturizer, facial moisturizer, face wash and a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater are all acceptable products to use.”

This article originally appeared on health enews.