Why Prosecutors Matter and Why Public Safety Funding Must Be a Priority

PROSECUTORS PLAY A crucial role in justice, balancing accountability, support for victims, and public safety.

By Lake County Prosecutor

Bernard A. Carter

Every day across Indiana, prosecutors are doing more than just trying cases in court – we’re working behind the scenes to keep people safe, stand up for victims, and help make sure the justice system works the way it should.

But the reality is — that work is getting harder.

Each year, nearly 340,000 criminal charges are filed across Indiana. That’s not just a staggering number – it’s a massive load for prosecutors who are already stretched thin. Every single one of those charges represents a case that needs time, attention, and people to handle it. And right now, there just aren’t enough hands on deck.

Across the state, there are 91 elected prosecuting attorneys and chief deputies and approximately 640 deputy prosecuting attorneys tasked with handling this enormous caseload. These teams work day in and day out to keep our communities safe. What many people don’t realize is that prosecutors wear a lot of hats.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter

We’re not just courtroom attorneys – we’re the chief law enforcement officers in each county, working closely with police, courts, victims’ advocates, and community partners. We review cases, make difficult charging decisions, and try to strike the right balance between accountability and rehabilitation.

And while the legal work is intense, the human side weighs the heaviest. Prosecutors are often the first people to sit down with a grieving family, the first to hear a survivor’s story, and the ones helping victims navigate the judicial system.

Adding to that caseload is a nationwide shortage of attorneys – a challenge that’s hitting prosecutor offices especially hard. Many deputy prosecuting attorneys are paid far less than they could earn in other legal roles, making it difficult to recruit and retain the people we need in these critical roles. We’re competing for a shrinking pool of lawyers, and without competitive pay and adequate resources, it’s getting harder to staff these roles and keep experienced prosecutors in them.

At the end of the day, it is about more than case numbers and court calendars. It’s about our communities. It’s about protecting people, helping victims, and making sure those who break the law are held accountable. Justice doesn’t happen on its own. It takes people who care deeply and are willing to work long hours and carry the weight of the hardest moments in our communities. But they need support. So, when we talk about public safety, we should make sure prosecutors are a part of the conversation. Because if we don’t invest in justice, our communities will feel the consequences.

As the prosecutor for Lake County, I’m proud of the work our team does every day. All we’re asking for is the investment we need to keep doing that work – for our victims, for our communities, and for the safety of everyone we serve.