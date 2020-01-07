Why more women choose to become freelancers

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty,

President & CEO

Since 1972, the number of women-owned businesses has increased according to the 2018 Women’s Business Report prepared by American Express. It is also surprising that between 2017 and 2018, the average number of businesses founded by women in the United States was 1,821 per day.

Women now account for about 40 percent of new entrepreneurs, and it is obvious women are not afraid to lead their lives as entrepreneurs. But what is the difference and what has changed? We’ve considered a few things.

Have constant control over your careers

While addressed the latter may be interesting, risky and sometimes promising, but this is not a guarantee.

Create more flexibility.

Let’s face it, in or out of the military community whether you have a job or not, as a woman you have to take care of the physical needs of the family, which is a conflict with being asked to work outside the home. One research article says, “family conflict may fuel her representation in business activity but reinforce the segregation (and she often choose a less growth-oriented business).” “Flexibility is more important than making more money,” 74 percent of women said on NBC News.

For women in the military community, this can make the difference between struggling and having financial stability (adding to the fact we find ourselves solo-parenting 80 percent of the time), which leads to the second point.

Gain control over your future.

Because we play one of the most important roles in the family, military lifestyles need flexibility. Organizational change is not fun if you must change the type of organization every time you move or relocate. It’s out of control of the person. When you work for yourself, you’re in the driver’s seat.

Addressing the gender gap.

In 2016, the Census Bureau reported that “the median real income of men and women working throughout the year was $51,640 and $41,554, while the allocation was only 1.1 percent higher than in 2005.” Houston, we have a problem!

Overcome the challenges.

Although research by Harvard Business Review and leanin.org show that women are less likely to be promoted as quickly as their male colleagues, it takes about 100 years to get equal pay.

How can you change it?

What motivates you? Are you creative? Considering a career in art? Creative people love working with others, they are communicators, love telling stories, and have inspiring attitudes.

First determine what skills you are equipped with. Write down your natural skills.

List your trained skills, then combine the two. Work with your natural skills and choose three occupations.

Choose from the three main professions you want to focus on in the art industry. Select one.

Learn how to offer these services.

If you want to combine your organizational skills with your craft, sign up for a free project management information session, teleseminar at www.shesociety.org and learn how to manage a virtual business as an artist. The bottom line is that you can create a solid plan for your future, when things seem impossible during transitions of life or your career. You do not have to be dismantled. Take control and start your new journey!

Sistah Soldier is a career strategist, and inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities identify and pursue their purpose. She’s the CEO, host, and producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and partner of She VOICES Coalition. Copyrights Reserved© Sistah Soldier 2019.