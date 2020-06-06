Why is CJ McCollum sharing ‘proof’ Beyonce cheated on Jay Z? Call it activism

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports

In the middle of Twitter retweets about protests, Ferguson’s first African-American mayor and the Portland Trail Blazers chances when the NBA returns is an odd entry to CJ McCollum’s timeline.

“Proof that Beyoncé cheated on Jay-Z: A THREAD,” a post by the account IVYPARKSPR, lifts the eyebrows. What, exactly is this doing on the noted Beyonce and Jay Z fan’s account at a time like this?

Proof that Beyoncé cheated on Jay-Z: A THREAD pic.twitter.com/GDFETokYPQ — 𝐈𝐕𝐘 (@IVYPARKSPR) June 2, 2020

It’s continuing his voice and social activism. The post, which begins as a photo of the two musical superstars, turns into a thread of ways to get involved. It begins with a petition for justice for the family of George Floyd, the 46-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed while in police custody.

It continues with a link to the memorial fund, a link to the Louisville community bail fund, and links for more petitions related to social-justice issues.

There are 26 links in the thread as well as recommendations if the link is broken or signees are international.

Thanks for reading the thread! We need as many signatures as possible!!! — 𝐈𝐕𝐘 (@IVYPARKSPR) June 2, 2020

McCollum, vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, has been vocal in the days since Floyd’s death. He posted “The Grey Challenge” on Twitter, encouraging people to watch and discuss movies on the Black experience.

This week, he asked for more comments and support like that from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and less like the controversial comments made to Yahoo Finance by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees walked those back Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared in Yahoo Sports.