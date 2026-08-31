When B.B. King sang, “When I first got the blues, they brought me over on a ship / Men were standing over me and a lot more with a whip… everybody wanna know why I sing the blues,” he gave voice to a profound truth. Trouble compels us to lament, challenge injustice and name the pain so others know they are not alone and that hope endures.

Some ask why I sing the “biblical blues” by untangling the political threads running through the biblical narrative. The answer is simple: That is where the heart of the gospel lies. That is where the hope of faith resides, where prophetic imagination lives and where visions of a Beloved Community are cultivated.

I sing the biblical blues because too many have been spoon-fed a diet of sentimental religion – a faith that seduces people into accepting things as they are rather than demanding what they should be. Too many have drunk from the poisoned well of a “pie in the sky” theology, persuaded to go along to get along with pernicious political powers.

Channeling the poet Countee Cullen, who wrote, “Yet do I marvel at this curious thing: / To make a poet black, and bid him sing!” I write as an African and a citizen of these “yet-to-be-United States.” The Black community is uniquely positioned to diagnose the spiritual anemia, ethical erosion and moral bankruptcy of this nation. We offer a prophetic prescription to cure the country of the ideology of white supremacy, fighting for what ultimately benefits the whole of society.

Too much toxic theology – steeped in self-indulgent individualism, predatory capitalism and malicious militarism – has infiltrated the practice of the religion of Jesus.

Finally, I sing these biblical blues to honor the ancestors, freedom fighters and political prisoners who labored in the currents of liberation: George and Jonathan Jackson, Assata Shakur, Paul and Eslanda Robeson, Ella Baker, Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley, Fannie Lou Hamer, Kwame Ture, John Henrik Clarke, Conrad Worrill, Pauli Murray, Constance Baker Motley, Dick Gregory, Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Elijah Muhammad, Nanny of the Maroons, Marcus Garvey, Dutty Boukman, the Rev. Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, David Walker, the Rev. Gabriel Prosser, Denmark Vesey and the Rev. Nat Turner, among countless others.

My song is a warning to those in the church who have fallen asleep in their activism. It echoes the apostle Paul’s directive to the believers in Colossae: “Do not forget my chains.

Be vigilant, be authentic and stay woke. Uhuru Sasa – freedom now.

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.