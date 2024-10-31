Why daily baby aspirin isn’t for everyone

Good news: You may have one less pill to take each morning. Despite widespread belief in its preventive benefits, daily baby aspirin, also referred to as low dose aspirin, is not a one-size-fits-all solution for heart health.

Many healthy adults with good intentions – who do not have a history of heart disease – take baby aspirin to prevent heart attacks. In fact, a poll found 57% of adults aged 50 to 80 who regularly take the medicine do not have a history of heart disease.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends taking low dose aspirin as a heart disease preventive if you are a high-risk adult aged 40 to 59. Risk is defined as having a 10% or greater chance of developing heart disease within 10 years. Risks include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, tobacco use and a family history of heart disease.

“Aspirin helps prevent blood clots which is why it’s used to prevent heart attacks and strokes in individuals with an increased risk for heart disease,” explains Brianne Nolan, a cardiology nurse practitioner at Advocate Health Care.

If you are not at high risk for heart disease, the benefits of taking baby aspirin may not outweigh any possible risks, including gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. You should also avoid baby aspirin if you have a bleeding disorder.

“Current guidelines do not recommend that adults over the age of 60 take a baby aspirin for primary prevention. Studies have shown that older adults are more likely to experience harmful bleeding side effects than benefits,” explains Nolan. “If you exceed the age recommendation, your health care provider can discuss alternative preventive measures.”

The following increase your risk for heart disease:

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Obesity

Living a sedentary lifestyle

Excessive alcohol consumption

Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke

A diet high in saturated fats

“Before starting or stopping baby aspirin, you should check in with your health care provider who can help determine if it’s safe and effective for you,” says Nolan.