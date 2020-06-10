Why can’t They shut ANTIFA down?

‘Sometimes Always Never’ is touching film about sustaining within loss

Beyond the Rhetoric

By Harry C. Alford & Kay DeBow

Our hearts are so heavy.

George Floyd was a brother living an everyday life when he was spotted by a racist police unit in Minneapolis, MN. Is Minneapolis known for its racism? We lived in the city back in the 1980s. Our recollection was a city void of typical racism and hatred. In terms of race relations, we remember Minneapolis as one of the most race neutral cities in America. Therefore, the latest events unraveling around this city boggles our minds.

The actions and demeaner of the policemen who surrounded George were like cold Nazis or skin heads than anything else. Speaking of skin heads, notice the haircuts of the policemen who surrounded George. They look like a photo shoot for a white power organization. They were cold, heartless, and methodical. They were committing homicide on national television and did not have a care in the world.

The response from local citizens as well as national onlookers was quite predictable. However, what was shocking was the light-handed approach given to the perpetrators by local authorities. They just committed cold blooded murder, and everyone seemed passive. There were no formal charges offered until a large outcry from the entire world erupted. And then only one of the officers involved was charged with murder in the third degree. The other officers have not been arrested.

The worldwide outcry was predictable but what would later evolve caught us all by surprise.

Over the years since President Trump’s election there had been organized protests by a flimsy (so it appears) group known as ANTIFA, aka anti-fascist. The roots come from Italy and Germany after the rise and fall of Hitler and Mussolini. Before we could say counter revolution, a very organized army of ANTIFA zealots began popping up throughout the nation. They were first organized in the United States in Portland, Oregon in 2007.

This was not a typical up and coming radical group. What we have seen is an organization that covers every state and city throughout the nation. They are causing havoc and terror in every major population center throughout the entire nation.

“Antifa has become notorious in this country for its hooded and masked street bullies shouting down conservative speakers. They have also been filmed as mobs physically attacking conservative activists and destroying personal property,” according to the Washington Times.

Police departments are overwhelmed (rioters seized and totally destroyed the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis). People, this is not subtle. It took a great and overwhelming effort to perform such an act in front of national television. Before long almost half the nation was marked with total chaos and curfews.

Coast to coast and border to border, ANTIFA was on the scene causing chaos and terror.

It did not take long to realize that this was a national, if not international, operation. There must be a command center somewhere coordinating the terror on our cities. How can our nation which has the strongest military in the world be humbled by some semi-clandestine organization which moves with precision and humbles our police departments? Eventually, we had to call in our military to match them city for city.

We are faced with an army of terrorists which is well led, managed, and financed. There must be billions of dollars used to transport terrorists cross country. How do they eat? Where do they get their weapons and who sets the strategy? Who sets pallets of bricks out in the path of the rioters? Something is going on and our leadership cannot figure it out. We cannot even identify their leadership.

The funding is massive, and the organization is military like. How can they humble us as we brace each evening for more violence and upheaval? Someone or some thing is manipulating the peace in our great country and our leadership-military included-is scratching their heads trying to figure this out. They have approached the steps of the White House and live to come back for more each and every night.

It is time for our military leaders to match wits with their military like leaders and smash them. SMASH THEM NOW! This is indeed an issue of national security.

We must identify the funding sources and leadership centers and wipe them off the face of the earth. It is hard to believe that our national defense is being held useless in front of the mysterious clandestine force that is organized throughout every state and city in our great nation.

WHERE IS OUR FBI, CIA, and other policing organizations? Should it be that simple for them to “bum rush” us? Their military and treasury are a match against us and that is scary.

But make no mistake about it. We will quell this violence. We will support those businesses that were affected first by COVID-19 and now by violent rioters. We call for unity. We must remember George Floyd and correct the injustice in our system that caused his murder.

Mr. Alford is the Co-Founder, President/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce®. Ms. DeBow is the Co-Founder, Executive Vice President of the Chamber. Website: www.nationalbcc.org Emails: halford@nationalbcc.org kdebow@nationalbcc.org.