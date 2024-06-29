Why a Healthier Mouth Equals a Healthier You

Better oral health is strongly linked to better overall health, helping you speak properly, eat healthfully, and prevent certain infections and disease. According to experts, it all starts with preserving your natural teeth.

“Your natural teeth are not disposable. They are designed to last a lifetime,” says Dr. Natasha M. Flake, president of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE). “Taking steps to preserve your teeth is fundamental to a healthy mouth, a healthy body and a happy life.”

Unfortunately, millions of U.S. adults don’t have dental insurance, and many low-income adults lack the means to acquire dental services. As a result, they may forgo preventive care and even emergency care when issues arise.

“Delaying or avoiding care can cause a snowball effect of additional oral health and systemic health issues,” says Dr. Flake. “Even a minor oral infection can escalate into a life-threatening situation if left untreated.”

In an effort to urge Americans to get timely oral health care, the AAE has launched a multipronged campaign highlighting the link between oral health and overall health. The campaign includes digital billboards in Times Square, advocacy messages in building lights, and pop-up educational events where free dental care kits are distributed.

Many AAE members even provide free root canal treatments to those in need through organized free root canal days. Flake points out how critical this service is.

“All too often, the default treatment for infection and tooth decay is tooth extraction,” says Dr. Flake. “The truth is that we can do better for all patients, particularly those in underserved communities. In fact, outreach efforts funded by the Foundation for Endodontics help patients in underserved communities receive much-needed dental care and save their teeth.”