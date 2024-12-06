Whitney Young’s historic season ends with appearance in Prep Bowl

Whitney Young High School players and coaches with their Prep bowl runner up trophy.

The Dolphins arrived at the 94th Prep Bowl hoping to cap off a historic season with a win in their first appearance on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

However, their long-awaited debut didn’t go as planned, as St. Ignatius defeated Young 47-8 in front of the Wolfpack faithful Friday afternoon.

St. Ignatius (6-6) started fast, jumping out to a 34-0 halftime lead behind the play of a pair of seniors in quarterback Jack Wanzung and running back Liam Hynes. Wanzung ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while Hynes ran for one touchdown and caught one as well.

Young would go on to score the final touchdown of the game on a short run by star running back Max Warner to avoid the shutout. A successful two-point conversion by senior Luke Yolich followed to put a bow on the scoring.

“I needed to prepare the guys better,” Dolphins coach Dan Finger said. “We expect to be in these games moving forward, but this is the first time we’ve ever been in one. There’s a learning curve for me as a coach to get the guys ready for a Thanksgiving weekend game, but the kids fought really hard, and I’m so proud of them.”

The loss by the Dolphins drops the Public League’s record to 28-64-2 against the Catholic League in the Prep Bowl, which started in 1927.

But more importantly it puts an end to what has been a banner year for the Young program. The team finishes the 2024 season with 12 wins, a city championship and a Prep Bowl appearance after winning just two games a couple seasons ago.

And while a victory Friday would have made it even more convincing, the statement on what this season means for the future of Dolphins football has already been made.

Whitney Young Runningback (#23) (Photos by Sydney Gaietto/Amundsen senior)

“It means we can hang with schools like this,” Yolich said. “Obviously the score may say otherwise, but just being here on a field with a team like St. Ignatius is nothing like where we’ve ever been before.

“And now, Whitney Young is going to keep on being in places like this. That’s not something everyone can say.”

Whether that proves to be true or not remains to be seen, but Finger is appreciative of the seniors, including Yolich, who he feels are most responsible for leading this program to where they are today.

“It starts and ends with thank you,” Finger said. “It’s been a hell of a ride. I’ve learned so much from them and I’m grateful for the growth they’ve driven in me and for all they’ve given to our program. Everybody who has been around them and practicing and playing next to them is better for it. So, thank you.”

And while the seniors who have changed the culture of the Young program are departing, there is still a cause for optimism looking ahead to 2025.

Starting quarterback Von Konrad, who missed the Prep Bowl due to injury, returns for his senior season, as does Warner. The two will continue to work as a more than formidable backfield duo to lead the Dolphins next season, and one of them is predicting continued success.

Whitney Young High School parents and supporters

“Great things,” Warner said. “Many great things are in store for us (next year). Hopefully another city championship and who knows, maybe a Prep Bowl championship, too.