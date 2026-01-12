TJ Jamison Drops 18 in Whitney Young Win

Whitney Young’s Super Freshman TJ Jamison scores 18 points and

six three-pointers in win over Lincoln Park

Rather it’s on the road, in a tournament or in front of a packed house in his hometown of of the city of Chicago, Whitney Young’s “Super Freshman” TJ Jamison game continues to grow, speak volumes and meet all pre season expectations.

On a rainy Thursday night in Lincoln Park, the sharp shooter would put on a show and produce 18 points as a starter for the Dolphins. The game marked the second time this season which Jamison scored 18 points and drained six three-pointers in a victory

Although the game featured two headliners in Ahmad Lee (Lincoln Park) and the number 1 player in the Chicago Public League Marquis Clark (Whitney Young), Jamison would make a statement as a freshman.

According to Nike Meanstreets Instagram Account, the group knew prior to the season that Jamison would have an impact at the Varsity level. The group had the pleasure of adding Jamison’s to their “Meanstreets” 15U roster.

“We are excited to announce the addition of TJ Jamison (@tjjamison2029 ) to our Meanstreets EYBL 15U roster,” said Nike Meanstreets Instagram page via social media.

“TJ (is) currently making a heavy impact on the varsity level for Whitney Young H.S. (and) making (a) statement as one of the best freshmen in the state of IL.”

And yes, Jamison continues to deliver the goods.