Whitney Young girls golf continues championship streak, wins fifth straight title

Five consecutive championship appearances, five straight city titles. This year’s CPL City Championship was on par with all the others, with the girls golfers of Whitney Young High School earning their fifth straight team victory at Indian Boundary Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Though the Dolphins’ resume as champions runs long, the team’s two individual podium finishes came from its talented underclassmen.

Nicha Chaosaowapa, a freshman, came in first place as an individual with a score of 36, followed by her sophomore teammate Kennedy White, who shot a score of 37 to finish in second place. In third place as an individual was Lincoln Park’s standout Lady Lion Julia Karl, a senior who shot a 39.

“Our team,” said White, “Our camaraderie, because we’re so close — I really don’t feel like I’m with teammates. I feel like I’m with my friends. It’s an added bonus.”

Group of friends to some, powerhouse team to others — the Whitney Young Dolphins shot a collective 165, followed by runner-up Lane Tech, which shot 198 on the day.

The key to their development this year? Short-game strategy.

Head Coach Deborah Johnson paid particular attention to improving the players’ putting skills, a strategy that can sharpen golfers’ senses and build consistency in the close range. For Chaosaowapa, developing her short game was a key element of her growth as a player this season.

“My putting and chipping has improved a lot this season,” Chaosaowapa said. “I’ve lessened my number of putts and they helped me save birdies and pars a lot.”

Chaosaowapa had no less than a breakout season, taking home both an individual first place and team city title during her first-ever high school championship. The support of her coach and teammates, she said, has been a major part of her experience as a Dolphin.

For sophomore White, improving her mental game was a key difference-maker this season.

“I used to get so mad at myself and let it carry on into the next hole,” she said. “I feel like I’ve learned to let myself have a moment to be angry but then calm down, forget it and just move on to the next shot.”

On challenging days, White can collect herself with three simple words: ‘It’s just golf.’

Even during the most frustrating of holes, White said she is able to see the fortune of just getting to play golf on a beautiful day.

“It’s nice to be able to hold the plaque for the fifth time,” White said. “Also, get to share the medals with my teammates: it’s a good feeling.”

Coach Johnson was also impressed by senior Xachell Guzman, who she said played a fantastic game that contributed greatly to the team’s low shot score.

Beyond skills on the green, Johnson most admires the character of her five-time championship-winning golfers.

“Their camaraderie with their opponents —they’re very supportive and they’re a good team,” Johnson said. “They know how to play well, but they also know how to interact with other players.”