Whitney Houston look-alike moves to top of Kidney Transplant list

Patient receives her second transplant

Sherie Yvette Withers-Banks, a Whitney Houston illusionist, has long hoped for a kidney transplant before Christmas—and her wish came true this week. The kidney her brother donated 19 years ago is no longer functioning effectively, but after tirelessly advocating for herself, Withers-Banks learned she had moved to the top of the Living Kidney Donor Transplant list. This process, which can typically take five to seven years, came through for her faster than expected.

At 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Withers-Banks sent a text to this reporter, announcing that her new kidney had arrived. Her surgery was scheduled for 5 a.m. that same day. She is now recovering after successfully receiving the kidney earlier this week and is doing well, according to a close family relative.

The Whitney Houston look-alike, model, and dietician expressed both relief and excitement. “I’ve been on the waiting list since January 2022. I have faith in God. I’ve been receiving kidney offers—some were from patients who had cardiac issues. They were on life support, and they would have to have passed within three hours for me to accept the kidney. They were not,” she said.

In June, a promising kidney offer fell through when it didn’t meet medical standards. “That patient was also on life support,” Withers-Banks recalled. “The doctors were confident, but after the operation, they began to harvest the kidney, conducted final tests, and did a biopsy. At 2 a.m., they called me to say the biopsy results were not good. The doctor warned me in advance that it might not last long. He told me to be patient.”

Though disappointed at the time, she remained optimistic, telling WVON’s On the Case talk show in July, “I am very hopeful. I believe I will get my kidney before Christmas.”

Withers-Banks’ health journey began in 1998 when she was diagnosed with lupus, a disease that led to the loss of her kidney. Her brother, Jihad Salahuddin, donated his kidney to her in 2005, but after nearly two decades, it is no longer functioning well enough. She has been searching for a replacement ever since.

The search for a compatible kidney can be especially challenging for Black Americans like Withers-Banks. African Americans are disproportionately affected by kidney disease, making up about 35% of all U.S. dialysis patients despite representing just 13% of the population. Black patients are also less likely to receive kidney transplants due to the difficulty of finding suitable donors from their community. This disparity highlights the critical need for more organ donors from diverse backgrounds, particularly in the Black community, where a match is more likely to be found.

Data from the National Kidney Foundation shows that Black Americans are nearly four times more likely to develop kidney failure than white Americans. The leading causes of kidney disease in African Americans are diabetes and high blood pressure, both of which are more prevalent in the Black population. Addressing these underlying health issues can reduce the likelihood of developing kidney failure, but when it occurs, kidney transplantation is the preferred treatment option over long-term dialysis.

While Withers-Banks awaits her new kidney, she has also been advocating for preventive measures in the Black community. “We need more awareness about diabetes, hypertension, and the importance of early screenings,” she said in a previous interview. “I don’t want others to go through this waiting game.”

In recent years, advances in kidney disease treatment have shown promising results. New medications, such as SGLT2 inhibitors, have been proven to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes and other risk factors. Additionally, advancements in artificial kidney research, though not yet available, offer hope for the future. Preventive measures, including better management of high blood pressure and diabetes, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular checkups, are critical in reducing the risk of kidney failure.

Withers-Banks, who was receiving dialysis treatment, continued to push for a long-lasting solution. “I’ve been patient because I want the kidney to last, and I want one that meets the highest medical standards,” she told the Chicago Crusader. She has been on transplant lists in both Wisconsin and at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where she finally got her break.

As Withers-Banks recovers, her journey serves as a reminder of the need for more kidney donors, particularly from communities of color. Organ donation can save lives, and Withers-Banks’ experience underscores the importance of advocacy and self-care in managing chronic illnesses like kidney disease.

In the meantime, she remains optimistic and grateful, ready for her second chance at life. “I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still here,” she said, full of faith for what’s to come.