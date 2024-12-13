White Sox send Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for prospects

The Chicago White Sox have acquired catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-hander Garrett Crochet. All four players are rated by MLB.com among the Top 15 prospects in the Red Sox organization.

Teel, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox organization, No. 25 in baseball and the No. 3 catcher overall. He batted .288/.386/.433 (123-427) with 23 doubles, 13 home runs, 78 RBI, 88 runs scored, 68 walks and 12 stolen bases in 112 games last season with Class AA Portland and Class AAA Worcester. Teel, who bats left-handed, played for the American League at the All-Star Futures game, and he was named a Double-A All-Star by Baseball America.

Teel, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is a career .301/.404/.444 (156-518) hitter with 29 doubles, 15 homers, 100 RBI, 103 runs scored, 89 walks and 15 stolen bases over parts of two minor-league seasons. He was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia, where he earned First-Team All-America honors as a junior in 2023.

Montgomery, 21, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox organization and No. 54 in baseball. He was selected by Boston in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Montgomery was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect in the draft class after hitting .322/.454/.733 (76-236) with 14 doubles, 27 home runs, 85 RBI, 53 walks and a 1.187 OPS in 61 games as a junior with the Aggies in 2024. Montgomery ranked among the NCAA leaders in RBI (T5th), home runs (T11th) and total bases (T21st, 173).

Montgomery, who is a switch hitter and throws right-handed, helped guide Texas A&M to the No. 3 overall seed and a national runner-up finish in the 2024 College World Series, losing to Tennessee in the decisive Game 3 of the title series. He did not make his professional debut in 2024 due to a broken ankle suffered in the Super Regional vs. Oregon.

Meidroth, 23, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in the Red Sox organization. He was named a Triple A All-Star by Baseball America in 2024 after batting .293/.437/.401 (128-437) with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 57 RBI, 105 walks and 13 stolen bases in 122 games with Worcester. His 105 walks led all MiLB players, and his .437 on-base percentage ranked third. Meidroth appeared in 51 games at shortstop, 35 at third base and 19 at second.

Meidroth, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, is a .285/.425/.408 (260-912) hitter with 44 doubles, 20 homers, 129 RBI, 184 runs scored and 199 walks in 255 games over three minor-league seasons. He was named Class AA Portland’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Meidroth was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of San Diego.

González, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 14 prospect in the Boston organization. He went 4-3 with a 4.73 ERA (44 ER/83.2 IP), 92 strikeouts and a .198 (59-298) opponents average over 24 games (19 starts) with Class AA Portland in 2024.

González, 6-foot and 205 pounds has gone 21-15 with a 4.54 ERA (173 ER/392.1 IP) and 491 strikeouts (11.3 per 9.0 IP) over five major-leagues seasons after signing with the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2018 out of Maracay, Venezuela. He was named as the Red Sox organization’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2023, which included a no-hitter on July 23, 2023 vs. New Hampshire.

Crochet, 25, was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 after going 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA (58 ER/146.0 IP) and 209 strikeouts over 32 starts for the White Sox, his first season as a starting pitcher after missing most of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Among pitchers with at least 140.0 IP, Crochet led the AL in strikeouts per 9.0 IP (12.88) and ranked among the leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2nd, 6.33), strikeouts (4th), starts (T5th), WHIP (6th, 1.07), walks per 9.0 IP (8th, 2.03), opponents average (9th, .222) and opponents OPS (10th, .642). He was named to his first AL All-Star Team.

Crochet originally was selected by the White Sox in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

With the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster remains at 39.