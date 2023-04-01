White Sox offer CPS families and faculty tickets to select home games during spring break

Photo caption: White Sox logo (credit: MLB.com)

The Chicago White Sox announce two Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Appreciation Days, offering CPS students, teachers and administrators complimentary tickets to upcoming home games on Wednesday, April 5 (1:10 p.m.) and Thursday, April 6 (1:10 p.m.) vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Celebrating the final days of Spring Break, CPS Appreciation Days invite families to enjoy well-deserved time together. Households interested in the limited-time offer must register in advance for their complimentary tickets by completing the form available at whitesox.com/cps.

“White Sox baseball is all about making memories with your loved ones, and Spring Break is a perfect window to give back to the students, parents, teachers and staff who work hard throughout the school year,” explains Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “It’s all about showing our appreciation to CPS families by welcoming them to the ballpark before they head back to school.”

Registration provides up to four tickets for each CPS family (subject to availability) with a limit of one form submission per household. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by the parent or legal guardian (age 18+) who completed the registration form. Prepaid parking is available for $27 at whitesox.com/parking.

For more information and to reserve complimentary tickets, visit whitesox.com/cps.

White Sox single-game tickets, as well as full-season, partial-season and group ticket packages, also are available for the 2023 season. Fans can visit whitesox.com/tickets for more information.