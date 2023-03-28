White Sox launch “Sox Collective” to empower Chicago creatives and spotlight local artist collaborations

Collective Celebrates Storytellers and Artwork Connecting Sox Diverse Fanbase; Several Artists Featured in Returning White Sox Summer T-Shirt Series
The White Sox have launched the Sox Collective, highlighting the extraordinary talent of Chicago’s visual artists and connecting the team’s look with new fans through different creative perspectives.
Featuring local artists commissioned by the White Sox for various organization projects, the Sox Collective includes creative works that use the shared language of baseball to showcase the club’s storied history, rich ties to Chicago culture and connection to its diverse fanbase.
Among the Collective’s first efforts, the White Sox will bring several artists’ work to life for the returning White Sox Summer T-Shirt Series, curated by All-Star Press Chicago (@allstarpresschicago).
- Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night & Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Brian Nevado (@mrbeasy), on May 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Pride Night, presented by Vizzy, & Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Sandra Antongiorgi (@santongiorgi), on June 21 vs. Texas (first 10,000 fans, ages 21+, who enter the ballpark)
- Fourth of July Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Ariel Sinha (@arielsinhaha), on July 4 vs. Toronto (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- African American Heritage Night & Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Delisha McKinney (@delisha___), on August 9 vs. New York Yankees (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Cody Hudson (@struggle_inc), on August 22 vs. Seattle (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- Hispanic Heritage Month Summer T-Shirt Design, created by Danny Martinez (@vandamone), on September 13 vs. Kansas City (first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
More information on the Sox Collective and a look at the artists can be found at whitesox.com/soxcollective.
