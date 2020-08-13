White Sox fall to Indians 5-4 in extra innings

By Joseph G. Phillips, Sports Editor, The Chicago Crusader Newspaper

The Chicago White Sox fell to 8-8 on the season after suffering a 5-4 loss in extra innings to their American League Central rivals, the Cleveland Indians, on Sunday night August 9, on the ESPN network.

For the first time in seven years, the White Sox were featured in the ESPN Sunday Night Game of the Week after the Cubs versus Cardinals series was postponed due to COVID-19.

In spite of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito striking out nine batters over seven innings, the Indians used a two run 10th inning rally to defeat the Sox 5-4 on their home turf at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Center fielder Delino DeShields’ one-out safety squeeze bunt off of Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero was the difference maker, giving the Indians a one run lead and the victory. The White Sox suffered their eighth loss of the season.

Final Score: Indians 5, White Sox 4.

During the loss on Sunday, White Sox slugger José Abreu smashed the 182nd home run of his major league baseball career off of Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber in the bottom of the second inning.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game: Lucas Giolito, White Sox, 9 Ks, seven innings.