White Sox decline 2024 club option on Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson (Keith Allison/Wikimedia)

The Chicago White Sox have declined the $14-million club option on shortstop Tim Anderson for the 2024 season ($1-million buyout).

Anderson, 30, hit .245/.286/.296 (121-493) with 18 doubles, one home run, 25 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 123 games last season, his eighth with the White Sox.

Anderson was selected to two American League All-Star teams, (2021-22; starter in ’22), won an AL Silver Slugger Award (2020) and led MLB with a .335 average (2019) with Chicago. He hit .300 or better and finished in the Top 5 of the AL batting title race in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21. Anderson originally was selected by the White Sox in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

Following the move, the Sox 40-man roster decreases to 35.