White Sox announce enhanced ticket offerings and concessions value deals

Photo caption: White Sox Logo (credit: MLB.com)

The Chicago White Sox introduced three enhanced ticket offers and a first-of-its-kind $5 TUESDAY concessions menu, providing fans with additional savings throughout the 2023 season.

New this season, Tuesday home games will feature a specially priced $5 concessions menu, featuring items like 16-ounce draft beers (Miller Lite and Modelo), Vienna Beef Hot Dogs and Polish Sausages, Beggars Pizza slices, nachos, select Coca-Cola products and Garrett Popcorn Stadium Buttery (excludes July 25 vs. Cubs). Offered at various concessions stands throughout the ballpark, fans can learn more at whitesox.com/Tuesdays.

The following ticket offers welcoming new fans to the ballpark and family-focused packages also are available throughout the 2023 season:

Miller Lite Baseball & Brews: For fans ages 21 and over who are interested in sharing a couple cold ones with their friends, this season’s Baseball & Brews, presented by Miller Lite, includes more game selections and bigger savings than ever before. Tickets, available now at whitesox.com/brews, begin at $19 and offer access to more locations across the 100 and 500-levels.

Family Pack, presented by Mobil: An expanded offering this season – beginning with tickets starting at just $19 per person for families of two or more (max eight) – Family Pack, presented by Mobil, includes a complimentary drink, a hot dog and chips for select home games. Fans can explore available games and learn more about purchasing a Family Pack at whitesox.com/family.

Southside Mondays, presented by United Airlines: Specially priced Southside Monday tickets start at $32 at whitesox.com/Mondays, with every purchase guaranteeing fans a $20 concessions credit. New this season, fans also receive 20 percent off any White Sox Southside Jerseys purchased on Mondays at the Chicago Sports Depot, the official team store of the Chicago White Sox (excludes Opening Day, Monday, April 3).

White Sox single-game tickets, as well as full-season, partial-season and group ticket packages, are available for the 2023 season. Fans can visit whitesox.com/tickets for more information.