Whistleblower lawsuit accuses Ald. Desmon Yancy of retaliation and ethics violations

Alderman Desmon Yancy (5th) is being sued by his former chief of staff who alleges retaliation after she was terminated for reporting alleged ethics violations to the City of Chicago Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Ernestine Key alleges she was excluded from work meetings, text message groups, and eventually terminated after she reported receiving an envelope containing $6,000 in cash from one of Yancy’s political donors.

Represented by the Disparti Law Group, Key seeks damages, claiming she was unlawfully retaliated against after reporting alleged violations under the Illinois Whistleblower Act.

“Illinois law protects employees who report suspected misconduct in good faith, especially when they are fulfilling their legal and ethical obligations,” said Cass T. Casper, an attorney for Key.

“Our client followed the procedures she was instructed to follow, and instead of receiving the protections guaranteed by law, we allege she was retaliated against for doing exactly what City policy required.”

The City of Chicago is also named as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit, Key began serving as Yancy’s chief of staff in April 2025. During her employment, Key oversaw the day-to-day operations of the aldermanic office, hiring staff, overseeing communications, establishing budgets, and improving office accountability.

The lawsuit alleges that during her employment, Key became involved in circumstances surrounding a political campaign contribution that ultimately prompted her to seek guidance from the City’s Ethics Department.

Yancy is seeking a second term as alderman of the 5th Ward in the municipal elections in February 2027.

According to the complaint, a property owner contacted Key regarding a donation intended for Alderman Yancy. The lawsuit alleges that Key followed instructions from Yancy regarding accepting an envelope from the donor outside the office. Key later learned the envelope allegedly contained approximately $6,000 in cash, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint further alleges that after learning the donation consisted of cash, Key grew concerned about her own legal obligations and contacted the city’s Ethics Department for advice.

According to the lawsuit, an employee from Ethics Department advised Key that city employees are required to immediately report cash donations exceeding $250 and that failure to do so could violate the City’s Ethics Ordinance. She was provided with contact information for the OIG and informed of whistleblower protections for employees who report suspected violations, according to the complaint.

Key promptly contacted the OIG about the $6,000 political donation and cooperated with officials. According to the complaint, during the OIG investigation, Key was interviewed and provided information to officials regarding multiple issues she believed warranted review.

According to the lawsuit, among the allegations identified involved were:

· An approximately $6,000 cash campaign contribution Ms. Key alleges she did not know was cash when she accepted an envelope on Yancy’s behalf which she later reported after seeking guidance from the City’s Ethics Department.

· The alleged failure to properly report that cash contribution, despite Key’s understanding that City ethics rules required immediate reporting of cash donations exceeding $250.

· The alleged use of city funds to pay for office space associated with campaign activities, which the complaint alleges Key reported after reviewing lease documents and raising concerns that public resources may have been used for political purposes.

· Additional issues discussed during the OIG investigation, including allegations involving checks reported missing from the aldermanic office and actions that Key contends were taken against her after she reported her concerns, which included increased scrutiny, exclusion from workplace communications, and ultimately the termination of her employment.

The complaint alleges that Key made these reports in good faith after receiving guidance from city officials responsible for ethics compliance.

Key’s lawyers say the central issue in her case is whether Yancy retaliated against her after she reported the alleged violations under protection by Illinois law.

Desmon C. Yancy, Alderman, 5th Ward, City of Chicago

According to the lawsuit, Key experienced a series of adverse employment actions. She was subjected to increased scrutiny of her work, excluded from workplace communications and meetings, removed from staff text message groups, and had her paycheck reduced based upon what she contends was an improper calculation of available sick leave.

The lawsuit said in March or April 2026, Key learned that Yancy allegedly expressed the belief that she had reported him “downtown,” a reference the lawsuit alleges meant reporting concerns to the OIG.

On April 15, 2026, Key was terminated as Yancy’s chief of staff, according to the lawsuit.

Key’s lawyers say the reasons for her termination centered on attendance issues. However, the lawsuit alleges those reasons were merely a “pretext” and that the real motivation for termination was retaliation for her protected whistleblower activity.

Key’s lawyers say she is pursuing an MBA degree and that she had disclosed her schedule before she was hired. The lawsuit alleges those absences had been approved, and that she had never received progressive disciplinary action or written warnings indicating her employment was in jeopardy.

In response to the lawsuit, Yancy said in a statement to the Chicago Crusader, “This lawsuit, filed by an employee who was terminated with cause, is riddled with false claims. The City’s Corporation Counsel will respond to this filing, and I look forward to the facts laid bare.”