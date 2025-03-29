Where are the Black town halls?

The United States is currently in the throes of a desconstruction process spearheaded by the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump. There are demonstrations occurring all over America due to the number of challenges Americans are experiencing due to machinations initiated by the Trump regime.

This crisis is occurring during a time when the political process is totally dominated by the Republican party. One of the earmarks of this challenging stance is outright racism and the introduction of initiatives that will make life difficult for unwealthy people of color.

Essentially, we are in a Constitutional Crisis! Our country is morphing into something so extreme and unexpected that inexperienced, naïve individuals can’t visualize what results are possible. This renders them gullible, and some of them lend support to people who don’t really have their well-being in mind. Propaganda is one of the main reasons that we are in this predicament.

Basically, members of the monied class are combining their resources so that they can keep Americans divided, thereby paving the way for people to be controlled. As a result, people begin believing things that are wrong, which provides the spark that others need to accuse the gossip’s target of wrongdoing. Some folks treat others negatively because of this negative propaganda.

An example of this strategy can be seen when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently commented about the threat that is being faced by Social Security reform. When it was pointed out that seniors would suffer if they had to miss a Social Security check, Lutnick had a very curious response. He basically said that anyone who would complain if they had to miss a check must be a person that is committing fraud! He used his 94-year-old (very wealthy) mother-in-law as an example. In so many words, he said that if his mother missed her check she wouldn’t complain. He said she wouldn’t be bothered because she was not trying to defraud the government!

The forgoing statement by Lutnick is undoubtedly ridiculous. What’s even more ridiculous, though, is the number of people who do know what’s happening but who seem extremely passive and are inadequately responding to our dissolving democracy that is dripping away due to apathy. It is as though people are watching Paris burn but won’t believe it until it is gone.

Soooo, it is far past the time that people are apathetic in light of the very real dangers that Americans, and especially Black Americans and others similarly situated, are facing. The question that should be on everyone’s mind is this: Where is the Black dissent?

While it’s true that there are Black people participating in boycotts of certain big box institutions, it is becoming more obvious every day that additional strategies will be needed to help stop this attack on America. What is needed is the implementation of additional strategies to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

While MAGA and others who want people to ignore the truth of this white supremacist attack on Blacks and others, there are too many Democratic politicians who seem to be frozen in place, with a few exceptions. MIA are political representatives like U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), the senior United States Senator from Illinois. Where are the Town Halls that can involve members of the Black community Senator Durbin? There have been Town Halls all over America, but when closely observed it has become apparent that there is a shortage of opportunities for Black people to make their voices heard. It was revealed that Republican legislators were told NOT to continue doing Town Halls, but no one has told Democrats not to do them. What must it take to get the attention of legislators like Senator Durbin to address the issues faced by American citizens?

We are at a crossroads; it is important that we make decisions that will help us survive these difficult times. This could include strategies for identifying new organizing techniques and new ideas about how to respond to our current predicament. This might also involve encouraging Senator Dick Durbin to do the right thing: host Town Hall meetings accessible to urban residents. Aluta continua.