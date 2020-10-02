WHAT’S REALLY UP WITH THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY?

Plausible Scenarios Part 1 of a 4-part series

Black people should NOT vote for President Donald John Trump on November 3, 2020! In this series we will examine some of the reasons why. We especially want to address those Blacks who inexplicably cannot seem to see beyond the deception that is characteristic of the Trump “regime.”

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is one of the most enigmatic and destructive presidents we have ever experienced, and he is impacting American democracy in unexpected ways.

Trump has been able to circumvent democratic conventions with impunity. His personality can be described as crass; he behaves like a bully, he makes fun of handicapped people, he boasts about grabbing the private parts of females, he is a serial adulterer, and he has thumbed his nose at almost every established convention related to his office.

It has been shown that he worked with a foreign government to help himself get elected. In December, 2019, the House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment against Trump due to charges of the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate, however, acquitted Trump in February, 2020. The technical charge was based on allegations that Trump unlawfully solicited help from Ukrainian authorities to influence the U.S. election, and it is almost certain that this strategy is ongoing.

Trump lied about his knowledge of the lethality of the Covid-19 virus. Early on, he called it a “hoax,” and subsequent to that time has refused to institute an effective national policy to help curtail the pandemic which, to date, has resulted in the infection of over seven million Americans and over 204,000 deaths! He recently admitted that he did, in fact, know that he misled people, but did it to keep from creating fear in the population.

Donald Trump has a stranglehold on the Senate. In fact, it has come to be called “Trump’s Senate.” No one seems to have the strength or will to oppose him. It is as though they all have backbones made of jelly.

Some observers have opined that it is reminiscent of the time when J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), used the modus operandi of gathering “dirt” on people in order to control them. Is this how Trump is holding some members of his party in check? Others attribute the Senate’s inability to stand up to Trump as hypocrisy connected with a need to stay in power.

These are just a few of the reprehensible qualities attributed to Trump, who has been known to say (paraphrased) that he could shoot and kill someone on 5th Avenue and people would still support him!

There seems to be growing numbers of African Americans who have vowed to vote “down ballot” in order to demonstrate opposition to Biden. Among excuses they give are that Biden opposes “reparations.”

They also oppose Kamala Harris’ record as California’s Attorney General and accuse her of being against Black men, relishing in their incarceration. They also don’t like the fact that she is married to a white man, and that she is not 100% Black.

Some high profile Black celebrities are encouraging Blacks to withhold their votes from the Democrats because the party has taken Black votes for granted without adequate reciprocity. That last point may be true, but TIMING is everything. This issue should have been addressed early in the campaign and not at this critical juncture.

These Black critics highlight all of the peccadillos of the Democrats, but don’t seem to have any demands for Trump! They are apparently uneducated when it comes to the damage that an autocratic society would bring, and lack sufficient understanding of the differences between autocratic and democratic governance.

Observers note that Trump’s love affair with the autocratic governance style is what a second Trump term might portend. Whatever the case, the curious timing of the Democratic ticket’s opposition promises to be extremely short-sighted and self-sabotaging. They do not know what sociological devils they are summoning! A Luta Continua.

Next up: Eugenics, Autocratic Historical Precedents, and Black Oppression