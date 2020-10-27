WHAT’S REALLY UP WITH THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY?

The Mandate – DUMP TRUMP! Part 4 of a 4-part series

There are a whole host of reasons to change the leadership of the United States of America. It is crucial if we are to start the road back to healing as a nation, one that is hopelessly divided due to a president who has been derelict in his duties.

Donald J. Trump ran on the motto “Make America Great Again.” This should have given us all a clue as to the direction that he wanted to take this country. Going back any length of time is bad news for African Americans, yet that is his goal, and unfortunately, there are some African Americans who don’t understand this and give their support to him. Following are just a few of the reasons why we need to dump Trump.

Over 220,000 Americans have lost their lives due to President Trump’s lack of a cohesive strategy to fight COVID-19. Related to this, many people can’t pay their mortgages, rent, or put food on their tables. Donald J. Trump has proven himself to be a huge liar. Trump has become the “messianic” leader of a dangerous cult, QAnon. Trump refuses to eschew the idea of violence, and at times has encouraged his followers to use it.

Trump has demonstrated an inability to feel empathy for others, and every decision he has made has the ultimate aim of benefitting himself.

He has ridiculed the handicapped. He has cast negative aspersions on veterans, calling those who died in war “losers” and “suckers.” He has repeatedly broken the law by using the White House and the Rose Garden inappropriately. He has turned the Senate into a pitiful imitation of its former self. He was impeached. He encouraged Russian interference in our elections. He put money in the hands of the wealthy and refused to act expeditiously to get much needed supplies to hospitals in order to address COVID-19 challenges.

Trump utilized a “mysterious militia” that beat and tear-gassed peaceful protestors. Trump surrounded himself with criminals who have done dirty deeds for him. Trump only paid $750 in income taxes the year he was elected to office, and there is still mystery surrounding other years where he may have paid no taxes at all. Trump relentlessly attacks former opponents, i.e., Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Trump routinely blames others for having motives that he, himself, has.

Aggressive, in-your-face voter suppression strategies have been utilized or sanctioned by Trump, like carting away USPS mailboxes and dismantling and destroying postal service ballot sorting machines.

He has encouraged a Kanye West run for the presidency in the hopes that it will split the vote. He has demonstrated incredible disrespect for women, famously saying he would “grab them by the pu**y, and actually called Kamala Harris a “monster” after her debate with Vice President Mike Pence.

His racism is patently obvious: he took out a full page ad in the New York Times castigating the Central Park Five, and even called for their execution after they were exonerated. He has referred to dangerous bigots as “Fine people.” He pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

He has caged children at the southern U.S. border, separating even toddlers from their parents, with the result that some have died. He has encouraged people to go back to schools and work environments where they would face certain COVID-19 infection.

Trump has promised to take away Medicare and Social Security, and is a great opponent of providing health care to people with pre-existing conditions.

The foregoing represents just the tip of the iceberg as to why Trump should not get a second term.

Moreover, the most dangerous reason is that Trump has clear authoritarian tendencies and will probably attempt to turn America into a fascist state. The troubling signs are all there and we should not underestimate his ability to do so because he has powerful allies like QAnon, the Proud Boys, and white supremacist groups.

Trump seems to be spoiling for a Civil War, and no way should a sitting president demonstrate this behavior. The bottom line: DUMP TRUMP on November 3rd. A Luta Continua.