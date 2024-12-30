What we know about Jimmy Carter funeral plans

Former President Carter’s funeral will be held in Washington early next month as the culmination of roughly a week of remembrances, President Biden announced in a proclamation late Sunday.

Carter’s state funeral will take place at Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, 2025. Biden is expected to deliver one of the eulogies, having previously said Carter asked him to do so.

Flags will fly at half-staff over all government buildings for 30 days after Carter’s death, Biden said in his proclamation.

Carter is expected to lie in repose at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday. His body will then be brought to Washington, where he is expected to lie in state at the Capitol, according to The New York Times, allowing lawmakers and the public to pay their respects.

After the state funeral on Jan. 9, the Times reported Carter will return to Georgia, where he will be buried in Plains, Ga., next to his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died peacefully Sunday in Plains, according to the Carter Center. He turned 100 in October, making him the longest-lived president in the nation’s history.