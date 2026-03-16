Experience, Fairness and Community Trust
With Cook County voters preparing to select judges in the current election cycle, legal experts often advise that judicial races should be evaluated differently than typical political contests. Unlike legislative or executive offices, judges are expected to interpret the law fairly, maintain courtroom integrity, and ensure that litigants—regardless of income, race, or background—receive equal treatment under the law.
Bar associations and legal organizations across Illinois regularly publish judicial evaluations to help voters assess candidates based on qualifications rather than campaign rhetoric. These evaluations typically consider several factors, including legal experience, integrity, professional temperament, diligence, legal knowledge, and community involvement.
Among the candidates appearing on the ballot this year is attorney Ashonta C. Rice, a Chicago lawyer whose legal career has focused heavily on family law, child advocacy, and complex domestic relations cases.
Rice brings approximately two decades of legal practice representing clients in matters involving domestic relations, child protection, and proceedings connected to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). She is a founding partner in a family law and estate planning practice and has litigated numerous cases in Cook County Circuit Court.
Her work frequently places her at the center of difficult family disputes in which judges must balance legal standards with the emotional realities faced by parents and children.
Rice is also a Chicago Bar Association–approved Child Representative and Guardian ad litem, roles that involve representing the interests of children in contested family cases. Attorneys appointed to those positions often assist judges by investigating family situations and recommending outcomes that best serve a child’s welfare.
Supporters of Rice’s candidacy say this experience is especially valuable on the bench because it reflects firsthand knowledge of how court decisions affect families.
Rice’s legal background also includes academic training in both business and law. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and later received her Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She also completed certification in Divorce Mediation Skills through Northwestern University’s School of Professional Studies.
Legal recognition and professional evaluations are another key factor many voters examine when selecting judges.
According to campaign materials and bar association reviews, Rice has been rated “Qualified” or “Recommended” by every bar association that has evaluated her candidacy. These evaluations are conducted by numerous legal organizations representing different segments of the legal profession, including the Chicago Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Cook County Bar Association, Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago, Black Men Lawyer’s Association, Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois, Decalogue Society of Lawyers, Chicago Council of Lawyers, Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, Arab American Bar Association of Illinois, Asian American Bar Association, Hellenic Bar Association, Puerto Rican Bar Association of Illinois, and others.
Bar associations typically evaluate candidates using criteria such as integrity, legal knowledge, courtroom demeanor, professionalism, and overall temperament—qualities widely considered essential for judicial service.
Beyond courtroom work, Rice has also engaged in community-based legal assistance. She has volunteered in legal clinics, helping residents who could not afford attorneys understand the legal process and complete documents necessary to represent themselves in court. Her volunteer work has included preparing expungement applications for individuals seeking second chances after prior convictions.
Rice has said those experiences shaped her understanding of how the legal system affects families and communities.
“Our justice system is affecting not only the life of the individual standing before the court, but also those persons who are either invested in or depending upon the potential of that litigant,” Rice said in a campaign statement, noting that court decisions can have lasting economic and social consequences for families.
Legal observers often emphasize that temperament and empathy are just as important as legal knowledge for judges who must make decisions that can alter the course of people’s lives.
In evaluating judicial candidates, voters are often encouraged to consider not only professional accomplishments but also whether the candidate demonstrates fairness, patience, and the ability to listen carefully to all parties involved in a case.
After reviewing Rice’s experience, bar association ratings, and her record of advocacy for families and children, the Crusader believes she possesses the qualifications, professional reputation, and judicial temperament necessary to serve effectively on the Cook County Circuit Court bench.
For voters seeking a candidate with substantial courtroom experience, strong professional evaluations, and a demonstrated understanding of how court decisions affect families and communities, Ashonta C. Rice represents a compelling choice in this judicial election.