What to know about “Ozempic face”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This popular drug is getting flack for causing facial changes, but any type of rapid weight loss can produce similar effects. Get the details.

By: Elizabeth Millard

Medical Reviewer Rodrigo Barros, M.D., Ph.D.

If you’re considering taking Ozempic (semaglutide) for type 2 diabetes management or Wegovy (also semaglutide) for weight loss, you may have concerns about what’s being called “Ozempic face.” This is when use of the drug, which often produces rapid weight loss, is accompanied by facial changes you may not want, such as increased wrinkles and sunken eyes.

“Ozempic face” isn’t entirely accurate because these facial feature shifts aren’t unique to Ozempic and can occur with any weight-loss medication, explains Pranav Patel, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute in Ocoee, FL. In fact, they’re not even confined to weight-loss drugs: Facial changes can happen whenever body weight drops rapidly. For example, you may see so-called Ozempic face as a result of bariatric surgery or extreme calorie restriction.

“We’re hearing about this more [now] because these medications are being more widely utilized and that’s leading more people to lose weight quickly,” Dr. Patel says. “However, because the face doesn’t have as much fat tissue as the rest of the body, it will sometimes go through significant changes when you lose weight by any method.”

Let’s take a look at why this happens, as well as ways to slow down or address facial changes from weight-loss meds.

Facial Effects of Ozempic

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, everyone’s face has a certain amount of fat, and this type of fat is active—meaning it produces fatty acids that help the body absorb vitamins A, D, and E. The face also contains collagen, a protein made up of amino acids, which it uses to maintain skin strength and elasticity.

With weight loss, you’re losing fat throughout the body, but you’re more likely to notice it in the face simply because that’s the most visible part of you, says Dr. Patel. Weight loss-related facial changes might include:

Reduced volume in the lips, since those also have fat within them

Sagging skin, since fat is like a scaffold that supports the skin’s structure; the most notable effect is jowls along the jawline

Sunken eyes, because fat pads in the upper cheeks diminish; this may come with dark circles or bags under the eyes

Wrinkles and fine lines due to loss of collagen and fat

“Changes like these can occur from any kind of weight loss, whether it’s from medications like Ozempic or other means,” says Mir Ali, M.D., a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. “They tend to be seen early in the weight-loss journey and can dramatically change a person’s appearance.”

Does Ozempic Age Your Skin?

There’s no research concluding that Ozempic is a direct contributor to faster skin aging, says Dr. Ali. That said, the loss of fat and collagen through rapid weight loss does prompt the same effects that are seen with aging, such as sagging skin and more wrinkles.

These effects might be more pronounced if you’re taking Ozempic or another weight-loss medication and are older—especially over age 65— and are already experiencing skin changes related to aging. Certain habits like spending too much time in the sun and smoking can also accelerate aging in your skin, per the National Institute on Aging.

Other Possible Ozempic Side Effects



In addition to potential facial changes, Ozempic and similar medications can come with additional side effects that are important to track if you’re taking them. According to Ozempic’s FDA-mandated label, these are the most common side effects of the medication:

Constipation

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Nausea in particular is a possible side effect that is associated with a range of medications geared toward type 2 diabetes management and weight loss, says Dr. Patel. That includes options like Trulicity (dulaglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), and Saxenda (liraglutide). These medications work by slowing down stomach emptying, which means you feel full for longer but can also cause nausea until your body gets used to that effect, he adds.

What Happens After Stopping Ozempic?

Many of the side effects of Ozempic, such as nausea, tend to resolve if you stop the medication, regardless of whether or not you keep the weight off. But facial changes aren’t like that, says Dr. Ali. If you regain the weight, it’s likely that your face will add fat as well, which means you may see more volume in your cheeks or that your eyes will not look sunken. But if you maintain the weight lost on Ozempic or through another weight-loss method, then your face will not usually change unless you take some deliberate steps.

“This means cosmetic procedures such as dermal fillers and surgery,” says Dr. Ali. “These can come at a significant cost since they’re not covered by insurance.”

Preventing Facial Side Effects From Ozempic

One of the best methods for prevention is to slowly lose weight rather than dropping pounds rapidly. This isn’t always possible, especially with weight-loss surgery, but if you’re on a medication like Ozempic, you may be able to lower the dosage or delay moving up to a higher dose as a way to give your body more time to adjust, Dr. Patel advises.

Other strategies that Dr. Patel suggests have not been shown to reverse Ozempic face, but are nonetheless good practices for healthy skin. These include:

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables as well as good sources of protein, since they contain vitamins and nutrients that help the skin.

Emphasize hydration, which can help the skin maintain elasticity.

Get enough physical activity, which improves blood flow throughout the body, including to the face. Exercising regularly can also help maintain moisture in the skin, according to research in the journal Dermatology Reports.

“There are some moisturizing creams that may be useful as well, but in general, a slower pace for weight loss is the best approach,” Dr. Patel adds.

When to See a Doctor

If your main concern is what might happen to your face as a result of Ozempic use or another rapid weight-loss method, you may want to speak with your doctor about lifestyle approaches to shedding pounds that don’t involve surgery or drugs.

However, if you’re experiencing other side effects that are uncomfortable and affecting your quality of life—such as chronic diarrhea or vomiting—then it’s important to talk with the health professional who prescribed the medication, he adds. You may have to lower your dosage or switch to a different medication.

Takeaways

Although “Ozempic face” is a memorable term, the type of facial changes seen with taking the medication aren’t unique to semaglutide. Instead, any rapid weight loss is likely to prompt fat and collagen loss in the face, which can lead to effects like wrinkles and sagging skin, Dr. Patel says. One of the best ways to prevent this outcome is by slowing down the pace of your weight loss if possible. This tends to let your body, including your face, adjust to its reduced fat amount over time, resulting in a less dramatic change in appearance.

This article was originally published August 27, 2024 and most recently updated April 1, 2025.

© 2025 HealthCentral LLC. All rights reserved.