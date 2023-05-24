What the ‘Debt Ceiling’ crisis means for Black America

By Brianna Sharpe, NewsOne

If you’re wondering what the debt ceiling is and how it affects Black communities, you’re not alone. There is an ongoing debt ceiling crisis and it’s raising concerns about its disproportionate impact on Black communities. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the debt ceiling refers to the limit on the amount of money the United States government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. The debt ceiling is currently at the center of a crisis with significant implications for Black communities.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote an open letter addressing Congress, emphasizing that any resolution that imposes spending caps on federal aid programs will harm Black communities significantly.

The consequences of this debt ceiling crisis are deeply concerning for Black America. Lawmakers are considering measures that would limit federal spending on crucial programs like Medicaid, Pell Grants, and SNAP. These programs play a crucial role in supporting low-income individuals and families, many of whom are Black Americans. Additionally, stricter work requirements for federal aid programs, pushed by Republicans, have faced opposition from Democrats.